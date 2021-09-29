Brooklyn Center introduces police reforms with new ‘citation and release’ policy
Tim Harlow writes in the Star Tribune: “Brooklyn Center on Tuesday took its first step in reforming public safety by instructing police officers to release offenders they cite for low-level crimes and take them into custody only when the law requires them to do so. Under the new Citation and Release policy, officers can issue a citation for misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor offenses then let the person go. The policy also requires officers to attempt to de-escalate situations and try alternatives to avoid taking people into custody, and to document in writing all efforts taken before placing a person under arrest.”www.minnpost.com
