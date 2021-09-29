CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center introduces police reforms with new ‘citation and release’ policy

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
MinnPost
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim Harlow writes in the Star Tribune: “Brooklyn Center on Tuesday took its first step in reforming public safety by instructing police officers to release offenders they cite for low-level crimes and take them into custody only when the law requires them to do so. Under the new Citation and Release policy, officers can issue a citation for misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor offenses then let the person go. The policy also requires officers to attempt to de-escalate situations and try alternatives to avoid taking people into custody, and to document in writing all efforts taken before placing a person under arrest.”

idahocountyfreepress.com

Activist wins court challenge to Boise Police citation

BOISE — Local activist Ty Werenka won a court challenge against the city of Boise on Thursday after a judge dismissed a citation Werenka received for using a megaphone during a protest against police injustice. The enforcement was an unfair application of the city’s noise control ordinance, Ada County Magistrate Judge Ransom Bailey ruled.
BOISE, ID
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police: After Negotiations With Officers, Man Armed With Gun Taken Into Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man who was armed with a gun has been taken into custody following negotiations with officers. According to police, officers responded late Friday morning to the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue where they needed to negotiate with a man who was armed. (credit: CBS) Police later confirmed that officers were called to the intersection at 11 a.m. on the report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was treated at the scene and later taken to Regions Hospital. A short...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Announces Policing Changes for Non-Felony Arrests

Calling it “an important milestone,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced on Tuesday a new citation and summons policy changing how the city handles arrests. This change is part of a resolution the city council approved in May after former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright in April.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
MinnPost

Letters: A raise for cops, against St. Paul’s rent control proposal and a march for abortion rights in Minneapolis

Minneapolis continues to ignore the reality of the police situation: “You get what you pay for.” We don’t need more police, no police, or the City Council running the police department. We need better police. We need peace officers who will stop crime from happening. According to Salary.com, Minneapolis pays a top rate of $72,000 for a police officer, $130,000 for a registered nurse, $80,000 for both electricians and plumbers. These are all positions that can deliver life or death decisions, but only the police have to make that decision in a matter of seconds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Oakland North

Victims’ families pushed to get new police reform law passed

In the Gardena, California, park where police shot and killed her son in 2018, Fouzia Almarou addressed supporters last week about a bill carrying her son’s name that had just been signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. “I’m tired of it. I’m tired of seeing mothers crying,” said Almarou, who was...
OAKLAND, CA
MinnPost

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor to be resentenced Oct. 21

An AP story says, “The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home will be resentenced later this month on a lesser charge, after the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out his murder conviction. Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count and has been serving his time in a prison out of state. But the Supreme Court ruled last month that the third-degree murder statute wouldn’t apply in Noor’s case. Noor is still convicted of manslaughter and will be sentenced on that count on Oct. 21.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Walz calls for more schools to take advantage of state’s free rapid COVID test program

Dave Orrick writes for the Pioneer Press: “Minnesota schools that want free rapid coronavirus tests — results in as little as 15 minutes — need only to ask the state. But the vast majority of schools haven’t yet, and on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders called for more schools to take advantage of the offer. …. The surge in cases, especially in unvaccinated students, from the delta variant has led to a spike in demand for rapid tests, which are sold without a prescription in stores for as little as $10 — but often more — and have been near-impossible to find, as they’ve all been snatched up. However, the state, with the aid of federal funds, has free tests available for schools — and has for some time.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Instead of scorn at the ballot box, Minneapolis cops deserve benefit of the doubt

Violent crime in Minneapolis has been on the rise for months without any real-world solutions in sight, suggesting our city will become nationally known as “Murderapolis” all over again. Yet Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, by their support of the public safety amendment, continue to demand that we abolish or defund the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). As a result, there is now a prevailing myth among elected officials at City Hall that Black people in Minneapolis do not support our Police Department, even though they are disproportionately the victims of violent crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota Supreme Court upholds denial of public defender for Derek Chauvin

Another Chauvin loss in court. WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the denial of Derek Chauvin’s request for a public defender to represent him in the appeal of his murder conviction. … Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day of 2020. He was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison. … When Chauvin filed his appeal last month, he also sought ‘pauper status,’ which would have exempted him from having to pay court costs and filing fees. That motion was denied.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Last closure order lifted in Boundary Waters Canoe Area

An AP story says, “The last remaining closure order related to wildfires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has now been lifted, according to Superior National Forest officials. A hot and abnormally dry summer caused extreme fire danger and prompted a complete closure of the popular wilderness in northern Minnesota for a couple of weeks after wildfires broke out. The last remaining closure related to the John Ek and Whelp fires has now been lifted. Cooler conditions and recent rainfall have helped keep the fires in check. … The BWCA received 3 to 6 inches of rain in September, which is about normal for the month.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
Mission Local

Eight new police reforms signed off by governor

Gov. Gavin Newsom today solidified a victory for police reform advocates by signing into law several Senate and Assembly bills aiming to increase police accountability and limit unnecessary uses of force. Both senate bills focus on preventing police with a history of misconduct from being rehired by a different jurisdiction....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MinnPost

Increased demand, surge in COVID cases lead to capacity crunch at Minnesota hospitals

In the Star Tribune, Glenn Howatt writes: “Minnesota hospitals are finding it increasingly difficult to admit new patients and discharge existing ones amid a record 2021 surge of COVID-19 and other cases. In addition to cases usually seen in the fall, such as asthma, hospitals are grappling with a high number of trauma patients, an unexpected wave of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections typically seen in the winter as well as nearly 900 COVID-19 patients. … The pressure on hospitals that began in the metro area in July has spread to facilities large and small statewide.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

