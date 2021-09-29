CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Police will run Boston Marathon to remember lost officers, help children with cancer

By Bob Dumas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass. — In less than two weeks, runners will line up in Hopkinton to kick off the 125th running of the Boston Marathon.

The race hasn’t been held since April 2019 due to the pandemic.

20,000 official runners will make up the pack which is a bit smaller than past years.

Six members of the Worcester Police Marathon Team will be running this year.

Thru out the pandemic, they’ve been training on the streets of New England’s second-largest city.

“Running actually became an outlet because of being trapped inside the house with all the COVID stuff,” Captain Carl Supernor said.

Now running will have another purpose as this marathon team hits the road for the 26.2-mile trek into Boston.

“In the last year or so, we’ve had some significant losses in our family, and we wanted to partner in a way so that we’ll be able to help some of those in our family,” Sergeant Justin Bennes explained.

The officers will be honoring the memory of Officer Manny Familia who drowned last summer while trying to save a distressed swimmer.

“It means a lot. We really appreciate it,” said Alexander Maracallo, a Worcester Police officer who was also Familia’s cousin.

Maracallo said the proceeds will go to programs to help children learn how to swim and to help equip police departments with life-saving gear.

The team will also be running to remember Officer Iggy Garcia who died last September from pancreatic cancer. An organization called “Iggy Strong” was formed in his memory.

Garcia had planned to run with the marathon team before he became ill.

Shana Garcia, Iggy’s widow, said “He truly loved his job, and these men were his family as well. For them to support our family in the way they are really means a lot.”

Running the Boston Marathon is not for the faint of heart, and for these officers, that makes it a fitting tribute.

“It’s not a one-day commitment,” said Bennes. “It’s something you have to think about every day to do. And as we deal with the loss of some of our friends, we’re dealing with that every day, so it’s a good way to honor them every day.”

Supernor added, “Of course the marathon, 26 miles, is going to be a struggle and a challenge for all of us, but it doesn’t compare to the struggle and challenges that both families are facing, and the fight they had with pancreatic cancer and in the line of duty death.”

The Worcester Police Marathon team has a long-standing commitment to “Cops for Kids with Cancer”, and they will continue raising money for that organization this year as well.

To help the two families, you can reach out to the team’s Venmo account: @wpdmarathonteam.

