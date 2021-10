MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a local business robbery.

The incident happened at a Dollar Tree in the 5200 block of S. Third on Sept. 28 around 10:45 a.m.

MPD said two men robbed the store at gunpoint.

The suspects took money from a cash register and fled on foot.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

