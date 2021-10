ASUS may have accidentally leaked an upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, and it could be the quietest air-cooled GPU to date if it's the real deal. As first reported by Wccftech, ASUS' Vietnamese Facebook page posted photos of a curious looking RTX 3070 featuring brown and beige Noctua fans. The Facebook post has since been taken down. The design seems to be based on ASUS' Dual V2 OC Edition series of RTX cards, which feature two large fans. The Noctua fans look similar to the NF-A12x25 the company currently sells. The Facebook post did not reveal a release date nor did it mention if other RTX cards would also be getting the Noctua treatment. But the Facebook post did mention a price of 26 million Vietnamese dong, or around $1,143.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO