CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

How to watch the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship: TV schedule, streaming, tee times

By Kevin Cunningham
Golf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new PGA Tour season continues this week at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. With the Ryder Cup complete, it’s time to get back to business on the PGA Tour. The victorious U.S. team members are recovering and celebrating at home this week (except for Byrson DeChambeau), but one member of Team Europe is teeing it up at the Sanderson Farms: Sergio Garcia.

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Steve Stricker Gives Big Health Update on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was in a serious car accident in February and has been rehabbing ever since. But it looks like the golf superstar could get back in action down the road. Steve Stricker, the U.S. captain for the Ryder Cup, appeared on Sirius XM Radio this week and said that Woods won't be part of the Ryder Cup team, but the goal for Woods is to play again.
GOLF
Golf.com

This simple power move helped a pro add nearly 20 yards to his drives

Welcome to Teachable Moments, GOLF’s weekly instruction column that will help you improve your game through the excellence and expertise of the Tour stars of the week. Class is now in session. Squash the grape. There is no larger indicator of success in professional golf than distance off the tee....
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tee
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Bryson’s long-drive vibes, Lowry’s Ryder Cup gripes

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Bryson DeChambeau’s long drive experience, Justin Thomas’ caddie change and who should be an on-course broadcaster.
MESQUITE, NV
Golf.com

Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard: 3 things to know after Friday’s second round

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship is already at the halfway point. Here are three things you missed from Friday’s Round 2 action in Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, PGA Tour rookie Sahith Theegala made headlines by taking the sole lead in the tournament with an opening round of 64. He backed up his performance with a second round of five-under 67 on Friday, and now shares the top of the leaderboard at 13 under par overall with two newcomers: Nick Watney (65-66) and Will Zalatoris (70-61) whose sizzling second round of 11-under 61 (a course record!) was bogey free.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pga Tour#Team Europe#Ryder Cup#Whistling Straits#Golf Channel
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Small gear change yields positive results for Matthew Wolff

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Matthew Wolff recorded back-to-back runner-up finishes last fall at the U.S. Open and Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open with a set of TaylorMade P7MC irons in the bag. The irons were eventually replaced by an older set of P750’s, but with the calendar turning to fall, Wolff returned to the P7MC for his first start of the Tour season at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
SPORTS
Golf.com

It’s happening! Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka to face off in Vegas Match

It’s the showdown the entire golf world has been begging for. After months of back-and-forth, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are set to face off in golf’s equivalent of a prize fight: a 12-hole match in Las Vegas. Their showdown will be the fifth edition of The Match, each one presented by Turner Sports, and will take place the day after Thanksgiving at The Wynn Golf Club, just steps from the Strip.
GOLF
Golf.com

Steve Stricker reveals clever time when he would have paired Bryson, Brooks

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, American heroes?. Had the United States been down entering the final session of group play at last month’s Ryder Cup, and had his team needed a jolt, Steve Stricker was ready to light Whistling Straits up with the combustible couple. “We kind of had it...
GOLF
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Max Homa on what’s going on with Bryson and Brooks

— This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you. Must be 21+ and present in AZ or NJ. First online real money wager only. Refund issued as non-withdrawable site credit that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ). In AZ, 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342.SHOW LESS.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

2021 Shriners Children’s Open tee times: First round groupings for Thursday

The 2021 Shriners Children’s Open, the PGA Tour’s long-running event in Las Vegas, begins on Thursday, October 7, at TPC Summerlin. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Notable pairings for Shriners Children’s Open Round 1. It may be early...
GOLF
Golf.com

Lee Trevino says golfers should do this more as they start getting older

Lee Trevino still throws darts. At 81 years old, the darts may not fly as far as they used to, but they still fly straight and pure. We got a front row seat for it at the Berenberg Invitational, at GlenArbor GC, in Bedford Hills, N.Y., earlier this week. The six-time major winner sent ball after ball down the range with the not a hint of movement in either direction.
GOLF
Golf.com

How a young Rory McIlroy intimidated Padraig Harrington more than Tiger Woods

It happens in every industry, but in the ranks of professional golf it might be the most unnerving. Veteran workers plod along, owning their craft and suddenly a new competitor rises out of nowhere. They’re much younger, and seemingly much better. It happens on the PGA Tour, it seems, every few weeks.
GOLF
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Callaway’s high-performance Apex UW utility wood

On the heels of the Epic Super Hybrid introduction, Callaway unveiled a second souped-up metalwood that blends some of the best performance characteristics from the fairway wood and hybrid space. Designed with direct feedback from Callaway staffer Phil Mickelson, Apex UW ($299.99; 17, 19 and 21 degrees) is built for...
GOLF
Golf.com

Do this 50,000 times if you struggle with bad contact, says PGA Tour player

Every time a player, coach, or any golf expert in between does a social media Q&A, it usually yields some interesting results. These guys know so much about golf that they toss off interesting bits of information like it’s nothing. Byeong Hun An and his recent Ask Me Anything provides...
GOLF
Golf.com

Why your ball position is hurting your golf swing, according to Lee Trevino

What do you ask golf legend Lee Trevino, who doubles as potentially the best ball striker of all time, when the opportunity presents itself? With a seemingly infinite amount of golf wisdom at his disposal, I decided to keep it simple:. “What’s some advice for golfers who struggle to hit...
GOLF
Golf.com

The surprising reason Tom Watson starts every warm-up with his hybrid

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. Tom Watson has 70 professional wins in his career, including 39 PGA Tour wins, eight major titles and 14 PGA Tour Champions victories....
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy