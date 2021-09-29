How to watch the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship: TV schedule, streaming, tee times

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship is already at the halfway point. Here are three things you missed from Friday’s Round 2 action in Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, PGA Tour rookie Sahith Theegala made headlines by taking the sole lead in the tournament with an opening round of 64. He backed up his performance with a second round of five-under 67 on Friday, and now shares the top of the leaderboard at 13 under par overall with two newcomers: Nick Watney (65-66) and Will Zalatoris (70-61) whose sizzling second round of 11-under 61 (a course record!) was bogey free.

JACKSON, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO