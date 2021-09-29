CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way program provides Western Connecticut families with fresh produce

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6dMR_0cBU3xPP00

The United Way is stepping in to help the growing number of families who are struggling to put healthy meals on the table during the pandemic by offering $10 of free produce.

The program is called Healthy Savings and it's intended for the families the United Way of Western Connecticut serves.

The program is all online.

Healthy Savings provides $10 of free, fresh produce to qualifying individuals.

Sign up is through a digital program called lProsperi-Key, which is designed specifically to address the needs of hardworking people or people who live on fixed incomes and are having trouble making ends meet but who don't qualify for SNAP benefits.

United Way's program benefits residents in Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Kent, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Sherman, Stamford, Roxbury, Warren, and Washington.

