CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Kennedy Wilson Buys Griffis Marston Lake For $134 Mln

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 9 days ago

(RTTNews) - Real estate investment company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Griffis Marston Lake, a 332-unit apartment communality in Denver, Colorado for $134 million, excluding closing costs. Kennedy Wilson invested $62 million of equity and secured a 10-year, $76 million loan at 2.7 percent to...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Kennedy Wilson Acquires 2 Seattle Communities for $265M

Kennedy Wilson has expanded its portfolio in the growing Seattle multifamily market by 547 units. The company acquired two apartment communities for a total of $265 million, with $109 million of its own equity, including closing costs, and $158 million in acquisition financing. According to Yardi Matrix data, Kennedy Wilson...
SEATTLE, WA
connectcre.com

Kennedy Wilson Shells Out $265M for Bristol and Geo Multifamily

Kennedy Wilson recently added two assets to its Seattle portfolio. The $191 million Bristol at Southport is the region’s largest waterfront apartment property at 383 units and $74 million Geo Shoreline is a newly built 164-unit community. The two properties join Kennedy Wilson’s multifamily portfolio focused on high-quality assets located in rapidly growing Western U.S. markets.
SEATTLE, WA
irei.com

Kennedy Wilson makes $134m acquisition in Denver

Kennedy Wilson has acquired Griffis Marston Lake, a wholly owned 332-unit suburban apartment community in Denver, for $134 million. The seller was not disclosed. The purchase reflects Kennedy Wilson’s continued focus on recycling capital from recent asset sales and investing in high-quality multifamily properties in growth markets throughout the Mountain States region, where Kennedy Wilson has acquired nearly 1,900 units in the last 12 months and is developing approximately 1,000 more.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Kennedy Wilson Expands Greater Denver Presence With $134 Million Acquisition of 332-Unit Apartment Community

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021-- Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has acquired Griffis Marston Lake, a wholly owned 332-unit suburban apartment community in Denver, Colorado for $134 million, excluding closing costs. Kennedy Wilson invested $62 million of equity and secured a 10-year, $76 million loan at a fixed-rate of 2.7 percent.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver Post

Griffis pays $229M for apartment complexes in LoDo, Cheesman Park

Greenwood Village-based multifamily firm Griffis Residential purchased two apartment complexes in LoDo and Cheesman Park last week, spending about $229 million total. On Sept. 24, an entity affiliated with the company purchased the 10-story Verve complex at 1490 Delgany St. for $138 million, according to public records. That same day,...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6628 Kennedy Lane

THIS IS IT! ALL YOU WANT AND MORE! All brick Colonial in wonderful updated condition with attached garage! This house has an amazing floor plan - easy flow - perfect for today+GGs living! Hardwoods mostly throughout upper levels, fresh paint - move right in. Upper level has 4 large bedrooms one en-suite plus additional bath. First floor has really flexible floor plan - eating space in kitchen, plus full dining room, powder room, plus living room, family room and office (or could be first floor bedroom.)Lower level is huge and walk out to backyard- use how you wish! Exercise, storage, rec room! Deck off Family room with steps to backyard. Level grassy lot with mature magnolia tree -heavenly! Newly finished portico makes a lovely entrance way. This house has been beautifully maintained and updated throughout the years. Including electrical panel, windows, appliances,Plus, Sleepy Hollow neighborhood - lots of greenery here. Join either of two swim clubs, walk to John/Margaret White Gardens, quick commute to DC/Tyson+GGs/and so close to Mosaic District/Falls Church city. Wonderful home and location. Open houses Sat/Sun Oct 2/3.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

F&G Buys 30 Percent Ownership Stake In Freedom Equity

(RTTNews) - F&G, an arm of Fidelity National Financial (FNF), and a provider of annuities and life insurance, on Friday said it acquired a 30 percent ownership stake in Freedom Equity Group or FEG, a Life IMO and longtime F&G partner. This equity stake is an extension of F&G's overall...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Mountain States#Kennedy Wilson Holdings
Business Insider

Zomedica Buys Pulse Veterinary Technologies In $70.9 Mln All-cash, Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), a veterinary health company, announced Friday that it had acquired the Pulse Veterinary Technologies businesses for $70.9 million in an all-cash, stock transaction. Pulse Veterinary Technologies or PulseVet provides electro-hydraulic shock wave technology for the treatment of a wide variety of conditions in veterinary patients....
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Today

Stocks that can perform well day in and day out form the foundation of a well-rounded portfolio. This growth stock duo offers the perfect blend of competitive advantages and innovation. You don't need a portfolio full of high-growth stocks to make a lot of money in the market. Famed investor...
STOCKS
Business Insider

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dover

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Dover (NYSE:DOV) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why Are Renren Shares Trading Higher Today?

Litigation powerhouse Reid Collins & Tsai LLP announced the terms of a direct pay cash settlement totaling a minimum of $300 million and resolving the Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) in a case titled In re Renren, Inc. Derivative Litigation. A highly unusual series of interrelated transactions through which Renren's allegedly corrupt...
STOCKS
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Barclays cut the price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) from $260 to $257. Constellation Brands shares fell 0.3% to $215.85 in pre-market trading. Jefferies cut the price target on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) from $85 to $80. Lamb Weston shares fell 0.6% to $57.86 in pre-market trading. Wells...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy