Kennedy Wilson Buys Griffis Marston Lake For $134 Mln

THIS IS IT! ALL YOU WANT AND MORE! All brick Colonial in wonderful updated condition with attached garage! This house has an amazing floor plan - easy flow - perfect for today+GGs living! Hardwoods mostly throughout upper levels, fresh paint - move right in. Upper level has 4 large bedrooms one en-suite plus additional bath. First floor has really flexible floor plan - eating space in kitchen, plus full dining room, powder room, plus living room, family room and office (or could be first floor bedroom.)Lower level is huge and walk out to backyard- use how you wish! Exercise, storage, rec room! Deck off Family room with steps to backyard. Level grassy lot with mature magnolia tree -heavenly! Newly finished portico makes a lovely entrance way. This house has been beautifully maintained and updated throughout the years. Including electrical panel, windows, appliances,Plus, Sleepy Hollow neighborhood - lots of greenery here. Join either of two swim clubs, walk to John/Margaret White Gardens, quick commute to DC/Tyson+GGs/and so close to Mosaic District/Falls Church city. Wonderful home and location. Open houses Sat/Sun Oct 2/3.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO