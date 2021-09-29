CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street's rising stars in investing, trading, and dealmaking

By finanzen.net GmbH
Business Insider
 9 days ago

marketpulse.com

Wall Street’s rally pushes Asia upwards

Wall Street’s rally continued into a third day overnight after the US Senate agreed to a temporary extension of the US debt ceiling until early December. The S&P 500 rose by 0.83% while the Nasdaq powered 1.03% higher, and the Dow Jones rallied 1.0% higher. Futures on all three, in keeping with the past few days, have continued their rally in Asia. Futures on all three are up by around 0.20%.
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
Business Insider

Roth Capital Bullish On AquaBounty, Sees Sharp Upside

Roth Capital analyst Brian Wright initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) with a Buy rating and $6 price target, suggesting a 56.6% upside. Wright believed land-based recirculating aquaculture systems represent a pivotal element to filling the projected gap in global fish demand over the coming decades. The analyst said...
Business Insider

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; US Economy Adds 194,000 Jobs In September

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 34,796.95 while the NASDAQ rose 0.09% to 14,667.44. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16% to 4,406.93. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 44,160,450 cases with around 710,180 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,915,560 cases and 450,120 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,532,550 COVID-19 cases with 599,810 deaths. In total, there were at least 236,882,420 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,836,830 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 50% or More

SoFi Technologies is a relatively small fintech that's growing by leaps and bounds. Invitae is quickly consolidating a highly fragmented market for genetic screening services. Renalytix is a niche diagnostics company that could save Medicare billions, shorten waiting lists for kidney transplants, and earn a great deal for shareholders in the process.
investing.com

Wall Street rises as debt ceiling, inflation worries cool

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default, while a dip in oil prices eased worries of higher inflation. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Wednesday floated a plan to support an...
CNN

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is quitting Wall Street and moving to Florida

London (CNN Business) — Cathie Wood is moving her business to Florida. Ark Investment Management is permanently closing its New York office and relocating to St. Petersburg, Florida, the company announced Wednesday. Wood's flagship Ark Innovation exchange-traded fund surged nearly 150% in 2020, turning her into a Wall Street superstar.
MarketWatch

Life Time Group IPO prices at $18 a share, low end of proposed range

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share late Wednesday, the low end of its proposed range. The company sold 39 million shares to raise $702 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion. The stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Thursday under the ticker "LTH."
The Motley Fool

4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's one-year price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. The past 19 months have been historic for Wall Street and investors. They've witnessed the quickest decline of at least 30% in history for the broad-based S&P 500, and reveled in the strongest bounce-back from a bear-market bottom of all time. Since hitting its trough in March 2020, the benchmark index doubled.
investing.com

ASX 200 Trades Slightly Higher, Tracking Wall Street Rebound

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 traded higher on Wednesday, gaining 13.10 points or 0.18% to 7,261.50 as market participants tracked a rebound in U.S. major benchmark indices, while energy companies were buoyed as oil prices extended 7-year highs. In coronavirus news, New South Wales recorded 594 new cases, while Victoria...
investing.com

Wall Street rises on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday, recouping early losses and turning positive as investors grew more optimistic that congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to avert a government debt default. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said his party would support an extension of the federal...
IBTimes

US Stocks Drop In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks fell in Wednesday’s early trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 174.49 to 34,140.18 at 9:32 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index weakened 27.02 to 4,318.70. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved lower 110.80 to 14,325.10.
US News and World Report

Stocks Rise on Wall Street, Led by Tech, Banks; Oil Near $79

Technology companies and banks led stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing most of the market's losses from a broad sell-off a day earlier. The rally, which lost some momentum in the final hour of trading, left the S&P 500 1.1% higher. About 73% of the companies in the benchmark index rose.
theedgemarkets.com

Wall Street tumbles as rising Treasury yields sink Big Tech

OAKLAND, California, US/BENGALURU (Oct 4): Wall Street tumbled on Monday as investors dumped Big Tech and other growth stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields, while concerns about a potential US government debt default offered another reason for caution. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, the US stock market's four...
Business Insider

Saratoga Investment earnings: here's what Wall Street expects

On October 5, Saratoga Investment will be reporting Q2 earnings. Wall Street analysts predict earnings per share of $0.524. Track Saratoga Investment stock price in real-time ahead here. Saratoga Investment is reporting Q2 earnings on October 5. 7 analysts forecast earnings of $0.524 per share as opposed to earnings of...
clemson.edu

Wall Street South Investment Club Book Display

The Wall Street South Investment Club offers members “hands on” experience in trading securities and managing an investment portfolio through the use of a comprehensive trading simulation featuring stocks, bonds, mutual funds, options, futures, and international stocks. A book display featuring club recommended reading titles centered on investment as well...
Reuters

Wall Street rises, but tracks steep monthly losses

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday at the end of a bruising month as investors kept a close watch on funding negotiations in Washington to prevent a government shutdown. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) was still on course to snap its seven-month winning streak, due...
