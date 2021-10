Morgantown, West Virginia – Yes, Jarret Doege will be back with the West Virginia Mountaineers next season. Doege, a redshirt senior, played two full seasons at Bowling Green as a freshman and sophomore, then transferred to West Virginia in 2019 when Neal Brown took the job. Doege sat out most of the season, taking over for Austin Kendall with only four games left. Under NCAA rules, Doege was able to play four games and still be redshirted, so that season didn’t count for him. He then played a full season as the starter last season, but that season didn’t count for anyone due to COVID.

