A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say
- The officer who killed Sarah Everard captured her while making a fake arrest, prosecutors said.
- Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping, and killing her.
- A prosecutor said he handcuffed Everard and showed her his warrant card to get her in his car.
The London police officer who kidnapped, raped, and killed Sarah Everard in March captured her by handcuffing her in a fake arrest, prosecutors said.
Prosecutor Tom Little said Wayne Couzens, who was then a serving Metropolitan police officer, handcuffed Everard and showed her his warrant card to get her in his car, before driving her to Kent and killing her, The Guardian reported .
"He detained, restrained and kidnapped Sarah Everard," Little said.
Little said Couzens kidnapped, raped and murdered Everard, before eventually burning her body. Couzens has pleaded guilty to all three crimes .
Everard's death dominated news headlines in the UK earlier this year, and sparked a nationwide conversation about women's safety.
She was 33 years old before she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London.
Couzens is due to be sentenced this week, the Met Police said.
