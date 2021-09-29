CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say

By Sinéad Baker
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StjXm_0cBU0iWN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErrJQ_0cBU0iWN00
Sarah Everard.

Met Police

  • The officer who killed Sarah Everard captured her while making a fake arrest, prosecutors said.
  • Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping, and killing her.
  • A prosecutor said he handcuffed Everard and showed her his warrant card to get her in his car.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

The London police officer who kidnapped, raped, and killed Sarah Everard in March captured her by handcuffing her in a fake arrest, prosecutors said.

Prosecutor Tom Little said Wayne Couzens, who was then a serving Metropolitan police officer, handcuffed Everard and showed her his warrant card to get her in his car, before driving her to Kent and killing her, The Guardian reported .

"He detained, restrained and kidnapped Sarah Everard," Little said.

Little said Couzens kidnapped, raped and murdered Everard, before eventually burning her body. Couzens has pleaded guilty to all three crimes .

Everard's death dominated news headlines in the UK earlier this year, and sparked a nationwide conversation about women's safety.

She was 33 years old before she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London.

Couzens is due to be sentenced this week, the Met Police said .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#London Police#South London#Metropolitan Police#Uk#Guardian#The Met Police
The Independent

Derek Chauvin’s bodyguard reveals killer police officer’s last days of freedom

Derek Chauvin went on shopping trips disguised in a baseball cap and sunglasses during his trial for the murder of George Floyd, the head of his security detail has revealed.Scott Yelle oversaw Chauvin’s personal protection for 44 days during his trial this year, and told Inside Edition of the extraordinary lengths he went to to keep “potentially the most hated man in the world” alive.Mr Yelle said the former Minneapolis police officer was kept in a safe house in Wisconsin and driven 35 miles in a convoy of bulletproof SUVs to the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis each day.Every SUV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yaktrinews.com

Pasco woman snatched a wig and twerked on a police car before her arrest

PASCO, Wash. — Yes, you read the headline correctly. A 37-year-old Pasco woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly beat her victim through a sunroof before climbing onto a PPD patrol car and twerking in defiance. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers...
PASCO, WA
New York Post

French cop’s suicide note confesses he was serial child killer, rapist

A former French military cop confessed in his suicide note that he was the sinister serial killer behind several rapes and murders dating back to the 1980s, reports said. Francois Verove, 59, admitted he was “Le Grêlé” or “The Pockmarked Man” as police closed in on him for crimes including the rape and murder of an 11-year-old in 1986, the French-language paper Le Parisien reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Corrections officer beat, humiliated inmates, prosecutors say

LEESBURG, N.J. — A corrections officer at a state prison in southern New Jersey has been arrested on charges he beat and humiliated inmates without provocation or justification. Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old John Makos, a Millville resident who works at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg, was charged with conspiracy to deprive inmates of their civil […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Retired police officer arrested and held in jail over violent dream

A retired police officer says he was arrested and held in jail because he had a violent dream while suffering from post-traumatic stress. Gareth Wynne, who served for 30 years with Staffordshire Police, was arrested in Shrewsbury in September, 2014 and remanded in custody after confiding in a mental health nurse about a nightmare he had.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

70-Year-Old Man Mutilated, Stabbed 23 Times By Son For Refusing To Give Money

A 70-year-old man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed after he was beaten, stripped and stabbed more than 20 times by his son, whom he refused to give money that was earned from the sale of land. Vijay Pal Chaudhary's mutilated body was recovered Monday morning...
WORLD
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
BBC

Man faces trial accused of murdering son aged two in Edinburgh

A man is to stand trial accused of murdering his two-year-old son by shooting and smothering him. Lukasz Czapla allegedly killed Julius Czapla at a flat in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, on 20 or 21 November last year. It is claimed the 41 year-old repeatedly struck the child with a skewer. Prosecutors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hyde dangerous driver who killed woman, 75, jailed

A man who drove through traffic lights on the wrong side of the road before smashing into a woman's car has been jailed for causing her death. Muhammad Ahmed, 25, of Hyde in Greater Manchester killed Sonia Adams, 75, when he crashed head-on into her Kia Rio. She died of...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Keon Lincoln died in short and brutal attack, court hears

A 15-year-old boy was murdered outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack, a trial has heard. Keon Lincoln died after he was set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January. He was repeatedly stabbed by a group who got out of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy