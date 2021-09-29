Terry Rozier found a home in Charlotte with the Hornets like he never expected

There were less than 90 minutes remaining until their preseason tipped off in Oklahoma City and James Borrego was readying himself for the next step in the process. “This will be a high-level evaluation over the next couple of weeks,” the Charlotte Hornets coach said. “We’re learning a lot about our team, individually and collectively. Who fits together, who plays well together. We’ll learn about the young guys tonight and look at different rotations. Four days of practice, five days of practice, we’ve not had time to go through every lineup that we’ll look at. These games will allow us to look at different combinations.

