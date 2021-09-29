CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Judge: Masks OK in So Carolina school districts

By The Associated Press
Bowling Green Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, South Carolina — School districts in South Carolina now have the authority to require masks, the state’s education chief said Wednesday. The memo from Education Superintendent Molly Spearman confirmed for districts a federal court ruling on Tuesday siding with parents of disabled students. The parents said a state ban on masks was discriminatory and they didn’t feel safe sending them to public schools without required face coverings.

Register Citizen

Missoula judge denies request to halt masks in schools

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A district judge has denied a request by several parents to halt mask mandates in Missoula schools while a legal challenge of the mandates is underway. The parents sued several Missoula schools in August over their mask requirements, arguing they violated the state's constitution, which guarantees individuals the right to make their own medical decisions.
MISSOULA, MT
usf.edu

Judge refuses to reconsider school mask ruling

Rejecting arguments by parents of children with disabilities, a federal judge has refused to reconsider a decision that backed Gov. Ron DeSantis in a battle about student mask requirements in schools. U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore released a 34-page decision on Sept. 15 that denied a request for a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Judge will not temporarily block mask mandates in Missoula schools

A Missoula District Court Judge said on Monday that he would not temporarily block mask mandates in Missoula schools, saying the parents challenging the mandates have not proved they would suffer irreparable harm from the mandates’ continuing. “Although Plaintiffs dispute the efficacy of face coverings, the court is disinclined to strip schools of the ability […] The post Judge will not temporarily block mask mandates in Missoula schools appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Bowling Green Daily News

South Carolina lawmakers OK $92 million in prison upgrades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina corrections officials will move forward with $92 million in improvement projects at prisons statewide after lawmakers' approval. The Joint Bond Review Committee's Tuesday approval marks the state's largest one-year investment in prison improvements, The Post and Courier reported. “What it’s going to do is...
POLITICS
Bowling Green Daily News

Effort to register minority citizens in N. Carolina launches

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new organized effort to boost North Carolina minority voter turnout during the 2022 elections and beyond is underway. The New North Carolina Project is modeled after a similar initiative in Georgia founded by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. The North Carolina organization aims to...
POLITICS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The US Department of Education approved Missouri's COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools. Missouri was allotted nearly 2 billion dollars to carry out COVID-19 safety measures in school districts. The approval means the state will receive the remaining amount of funding, totaling $654 million. Missouri's plan promotes statewide vaccination events The post US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
Bowling Green Daily News

Negotiations break down at Virginia Redistricting Commission

Negotiations broke down Friday between members of Virginia's bipartisan redistricting commission after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on which proposed maps they should use as a starting point. The meeting ended after Democratic citizen co-chair Greta Harris said she was removing herself from the commission and left. The impasse...
POLITICS
Bowling Green Daily News

Health experts: School mask rule spreads misinformation

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — State-employed public health experts said the Montana health department used “misleading and false” claims in support of an emergency rule that urged schools to consider parental input when adopting rules for wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Montana State News Bureau reported.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS

