Here's how you can bypass system requirements and install Windows 11

The latest version of Windows, Windows 11, is on its way, rolling out right now. Note that it won't be available to everyone at once, so even if your computer is compatible you may need to wait a few days or months before it shows up for you -- or you can download the new OS now with this workaround. You don't have to install Windows 11 right away if you're unsure. In fact, you have until 2025 before Microsoft says it'll stop supporting Windows 10. Read our Windows 11 review and about the biggest differences between Windows 10 and Windows 11 and all of Windows 11's best features before making your decision.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO