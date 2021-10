After years of protests, pressure and pleading, New Jersey’s county jails are apparently now out of the business of holding immigration detainees. On Wednesday, the Bergen County Board of Commissioners ended its agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold the detainees at the county jail in Hackensack. In a statement, the board said it was “no longer prudent to maintain separate areas at the facility for inmates and immigration detainees, regardless of changes in population.”

