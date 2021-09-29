98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Confront Neighbors If They Stole Your Pizza?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maureen, and it’s about neighbors. Hi Jaime..my husband and I are having a disagreement about how to handle something and we thought you could help. My neighbors and I currently have an amicable relationship – we don’t bother them, they don’t bother us. But they recently did something that I think is totally out of line and am wondering if I should call them on it. Last night I ordered in pizza and about a half hour later got confirmation that it was delivered, even though I didn’t get it. The restaurant apologized, said it must have been delivered to the wrong address and refunded my money. Well, this morning as I was taking out the trash, I noticed an empty pizza box in my neighbor’s garbage with my name on it. So basically they took my pizza and ate it, instead of doing the right thing and bringing it to me. I feel like I should confront them about the theft, but my husband thinks it will just stir things up and cause a war. What do you think I should do? I can’t wait to get some good advice. Thanks so much Jaime.