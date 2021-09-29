CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EXCLUSIVE: Flowhub Appoints Former Uber Exec Leandre Johns as COO

By Nicolas Jose Rodriguez
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DGgz_0cBTwIWN00

Flowhub, the leading cannabis retail point-of-sale platform for cannabis dispensaries, announced on Wednesday the appointment of former Uber General Manager Leandre Johns as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Founded in 2015 by Kyle Sherman shortly after the first legal adult-use stores opened in Colorado, Flowhub began creating technology to disrupt antiquated systems and replace them with innovative, modern tools that redefined the cannabis space. Not unlike Uber (NYSE:UBER), which disrupted a long-held bureaucratic system when it upturned the entire transportation sector, Flowhub stepped into the cannabis scene with technology that was previously unheard of.

Hence, a relationship made in heaven. The strategic hire brings key financial and business expertise to Flowhub’s executive team as the company continues to expand alongside the cannabis industry.

As general manager and an early executive at Uber, Johns helped build the ride-sharing app into the powerhouse it is today. In addition, Johns has over 15 years in finance, operations, strategic development and investing within the transportation and technology sectors.

Johns will oversee operations as well as focus on strategic decision-making and team structuring to maximize customer success.

"Flowhub has a real opportunity to lead the way in helping establish a foundation for how cannabis is legally accessed. For that reason, I’m excited to be able to play a role in shaping the future of Flowhub and the overall cannabis tech industry," Johns told Benzinga.

Ultimate Goal? Federal Legalization And Flowhub Is Prepared

With Johns on board, Flowhub will continue to push boundaries with its technology towards federal legalization, which has been Flowhub's main mission from the very beginning.

“Flowhub’s platform is a vehicle for legalization by providing ID checks, transparent transactions, simple compliance automation for business owners, all-the-while while creating a seamless experience for the consumers shopping in stores and online,” Sherman explained.

Johns agreed, adding that he's thrilled to be joining Flowhub at such a crucial moment in the cannabis industry.

“Their retail platform sets the benchmark in the industry, and the team’s passion for their work combined with the company’s innovation is unmatched," Johns said.

Sherman concluded by noting that the pandemic has taught everyone an optimistic yet cautionary lesson.

“Dispensaries were deemed essential, yet here we are in a world where cannabis is still federally illegal,” Sherman said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Photo Courtesy of MATTIO Communications

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Health tech nonprofit taps former Aurum Institute exec for CEO role

Seattle-based health tech nonprofit Audere on Wednesday announced it has named Dino Rech, a former executive at the Aurum Institute, as its new CEO. Rech spent more than three years at Aurum, which focuses on the research and treatment of tuberculosis and HIV. He served for almost three years as a regional chief operating officer, after which he spent close to a year as the director of group strategy innovation and business development.
ADVOCACY
bizwest.com

Former AT&T exec tapped for Solid Power board

LOUISVILLE — Solid Power Inc., the Louisville-based developer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, has appointed former AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) chief finance officer John Stephens to its board of directors. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in...
LOUISVILLE, CO
Benzinga

Apple Plans New Headquarters Complex In Culver City, California

Elon Musk might be moving Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) headquarters out of California, but Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reinforcing its presence in the Golden State with a new headquarters in Culver City. What Happened: According to Hollywood Reporter coverage, the company is planning to build two connected office complexes...
CULVER CITY, CA
Benzinga

Solana-Powered TikTok Challenger Chingari Raises $19M

Chingari, an Indian challenger to short video sharing platform TikTok, raised $19 million from venture funds, companies and individual investors. The company is powered by the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain. What Happened: According to a Friday Cointelegraph report, Chingari will follow the funding round with a launch of its mainnet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Benzinga

BOS Better Online Solutions Discloses Passive Investor Stake

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: BOSC) SEC filing disclosed a 10.1% stake by capital market company Janney Montgomery Scott. BOS is a provider of Intelligent Robotics and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises. Janney Montgomery Scott had acquired 524,481 shares, representing a 10.1% stake in the 5.2 million shares outstanding...
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart taps former UnitedHealth leader as new health, wellness exec

Walmart named Andrea Marks its new vice president of clinical performance, effective Oct. 4, according to Walmart Health head Cheryl Pegus, MD. Ms. Marks will oversee Walmart's clinical data and analytics team, according to Dr. Pegus' Oct. 6 LinkedIn announcement. Dr. Pegus joined Walmart as the company's executive vice president of health and wellness last December.
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CEO Moves at MGF Sourcing and Carbitex, Macy’s Adds Directors, Caleres Names Marketing SVP

MGF Sourcing announced that Michael Yee will become CEO of the company and Suzy Cirulis joined Caleres as SVP of customer marketing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Uber Johns
securitiesfinancetimes.com

ARK36 appoints Anto Paroian as COO

ARK36, a digital asset hedge fund, has appointed Anto Paroian as COO. Based at its Cyprus headquarters, Paroian will supervise all of the fund’s operations and activities, working alongside ARK36’s other co-founder Mikkel Mørch and executive director Loukas Lagoudis. Additionally, he will introduce core elements from a traditional financial background.
BUSINESS
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
Puget Sound Business Journal

Former Bungie, VMware exec takes on Highspot chief people officer role

Seattle-based sales software platform Highspot has shown impressive growth this year. In February, the startup raised a $200 million Series E and reached a value of $2.3 billion. Co-founder and CEO Robert Wahbe told the Business Journal in July Highspot had more than 600 employees at the time. As the startup continues to grow, it has brought in Amy Johnson as its new chief people officer to help manage the company's culture.
SEATTLE, WA
MyChesCo

Center for Breakthrough Medicines Appoints Peter Carbone as COO

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) announced the recent appointment of Peter Carbone to Chief Operating Officer (COO). CBM is creating the world’s largest end-to-end advanced therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). CBM will provide pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing including process development, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, cell banking, cell processing, and supporting testing capabilities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Auto Remarketing

GM hires former Disney exec as chief digital officer

DETROIT - General Motors chose a former Nordstrom and Walt Disney executive as its chief digital officer, a move that will be effective on Oct. 16. Edward Kummer, in his new role at GM, will be responsible for building and delivering a holistic digital business guided by GM's growth strategy, leading a newly formed Digital Business team, and accelerating software investments that will redefine consumer expectations.
BUSINESS
Variety

Meredith to Be Acquired by IAC’s Dotdash in $2.7 Billion Deal

Meredith, home to publications including People, EW, Better Homes & Gardens and InStyle, will become part of Dotdash, the digital publishing division of Barry Diller’s IAC holding company, under a proposed takeover deal. The terms give the deal an enterprise value of about $2.7 billion. Under the deal, Dotdash will acquire Meredith in an all-cash transaction at a purchase price of $42.18 per share. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021. The proposed deal does not include Meredith’s local TV business, which the company agreed to sell to Gray Television for $2.7 billion earlier this year. The combined...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

WynnBET Appoints Ian Williams As COO

Wynn Resorts Limited's (NASDAQ: WYNN) online sports betting and iGaming app WynnBET has appointed Ian Williams as Chief Operating Officer. Williams will oversee WynnBET's trading, marketing, customer service, payments, and data science teams and report to Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings. Williams most recently served as President of Online Gaming...
GAMBLING
mediapost.com

General Motors Lands Former Nordstrom, Walt Disney Digital Exec

Edward Kummer, a former Nordstrom and Walt Disney executive, is joining General Motors as its chief digital officer and will lead its newly formed Digital Business unit. Effective Oct. 16. Kummer will be responsible for building and delivering a holistic digital business guided by GM's Growth Strategy and accelerating software investments that will redefine consumer expectations. He will report to GM President Mark Reuss.
BUSINESS
vmware.com

VMware Appoints John Sabino as Chief Customer Experience Officer

As VMware focuses on delivering the trusted foundation to accelerate our customers’ innovation, we continue to hire the best talent in the industry. Today, VMware announced that John Sabino has joined the company as our new Chief Customer Experience Officer. John joins us from Splunk where he was Senior Vice...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy