New Galaxy S22 Ultra renders present different camera, frame design
There won’t be an end to this: different sources releasing details and images about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. There seems to be a competition who knows more or what. It doesn’t really matter who does because in the end, we will confirm everything from the company. One of the most popular topics here is the next-gen premium flagship from the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy S22 phones are expected to be announced in early 2022 with a number of new features and surprises.androidcommunity.com
