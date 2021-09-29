CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County and San Juan County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will peak late tonight then ease early Thursday morning.

