Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 03:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.