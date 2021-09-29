Helicopter crashes into fence at Miami Executive Airport

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter crashed at Miami Executive Airport.

The crash happened near a hangar at the airport, at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Part of the helicopter slammed right through the fence behind a parked truck.

The tail end of the helicopter could be seen a few feet away from the rest of the chopper. Another piece of it was also found in the field nearby.

Officials said there were three people on the helicopter at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now headed to the scene.

