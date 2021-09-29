CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Helicopter crashes into fence at Miami Executive Airport

By Lorena Estrada
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1eDJ_0cBTuiLZ00

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter crashed at Miami Executive Airport.

The crash happened near a hangar at the airport, at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Part of the helicopter slammed right through the fence behind a parked truck.

The tail end of the helicopter could be seen a few feet away from the rest of the chopper. Another piece of it was also found in the field nearby.

Officials said there were three people on the helicopter at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now headed to the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Executive Airport#Accident#Wsvn#Sunbeam Television Corp
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA
CNN

CNN

670K+
Followers
104K+
Post
553M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy