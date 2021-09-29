CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shutdown, Debt Default, $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill: Dems Stare At A Train Wreck

By Marvie Basilan
International Business Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats are in a serious bind as they rush to reach an agreement with Republicans before Friday on a bill that will fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, or see the federal government shut down. On Monday, Senate Republicans blocked the bill that could have funded the government...

AFP

US Senate green-lights stop-gap deal to avert debt default

The US Senate voted Thursday to stave off a credit default that would have sparked a recession and roiled world markets as Democrats and Republicans agreed to a stop-gap fix to raise the nation's debt limit. The breakthrough -- which temporarily defers the crisis by adding another $480 billion to the allowable debt total -- came with an estimated 11 days to go until the country would no longer have been able to borrow money or pay off loans for the first time in its history. Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democrats in the Senate, announced the breakthrough deal after fractious negotiations in Congress going into the early hours of the morning. "Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game, and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work," he said on the Senate floor.
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
WTAJ

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would have devastated the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their […]
eenews.net

Potential deal on debt limit sets up big December showdown

The Senate is on the precipice of striking a deal to avert an unprecedented government default later this month, but even if such a deal is struck, it sets up another high-stakes fight in December over fiscal and spending priorities. While details remained sketchy, the proposed Senate agreement, which surfaced...
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
WashingtonExaminer

Jayapal pushed Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range he has floated to Democrats in recent days.
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: Debt ceiling a ‘distraction’ from $5 trillion spending bill

So, all right, folks, hot off the presses, this is the big deal -- controversial debt ceiling increase. Now Sen. Mitch McConnell calls it a manufactured crisis, and he wants to set it aside for a couple of months in order to focus on, frankly, what I think is the main issue. And that's the reckless $5 trillion spending and taxing bill that polls show Americans increasingly do not want.
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
