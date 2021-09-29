Historic Northridge home being dismantled and moved

NORTHRIDGE — A historic home in Northridge known as the Gypsy House is being dismantled and relocated.

In July News Center 7 met with the owners of the home built it 1823.

It is believed that the King and Queen of the Gypsies, Owen and Matilda Stanley lived in the house and ruled Gypsies from all over the world from right there in Northridge.

Nearly 200 years later, the home was caving in on itself and the owners were desperate to have it preserved.

The house at 2021 Gipsy Drive in Northridge looks much different than it did a few months ago.

Piece by piece the home is being dismantled.

“I’ll tell ya what man, we tried so hard for months and months to get the local historical societies to take this house,” said Robert Yontz the homeowner’s neighbor.

He spearheaded the effort to keep the home in the Miami Valley.

“If you look at the structure of the house, this house has been here since 1823, that’s historical period,” Yontz said. “So I mean, why not save it and keep it for the community.”

In July News Center 7 reached out to Carillon Park. The owners of the home on Gipsy Drive mentioned wanting the home to be moved there.

At the time the historical park said there were no plans to move or restore the house.

Owners Jodi Votto and Jerry Schutt eventually had to make a decision on what to do.

“There’s a lot of people who are mad that this house is being dismantled and moved to Georgia,” Yontz said.

The dismantling of the home will take five days. The pieces of the home will then be put on a truck and taken to Georgia. From there it will take about two years for the new owners to rebuild and restore the home.

Yontz said he is relieved that the house will be rebuilt so others can learn the history of it.

Once the house is taken down the owners are going to start fresh and build a new home.

©2021 Cox Media Group