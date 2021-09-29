CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says US stocks are in a crazier bubble than in 1929 - but this 'vampire' market is shrugging it off

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCyYF_0cBToY7500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6jA2_0cBToY7500
Jeremy Grantham is highly regarded in markets as a value investor.

Boston Globe/Getty Images

  • Jeremy Grantham has said US stocks are in a magnificent bubble which is crazier than 1929.
  • But he said the market is like "a vampire" that is hard to kill and will just shrug off bad news.
  • Grantham said meme stocks, SPACs and cryptocurrencies are signs of market craziness.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

US stocks are in an even crazier bubble than before the great market crash of 1929 that preceded the Great Depression, legendary investor Jeremy Grantham has said.

Yet Grantham told CNBC on Tuesday that the end of a stock-market bubble is "like killing off a vampire." He said markets were so confident that they just shrug off any bad news.

However, Grantham said that can't last forever and he expects sharp falls in the coming months.

The famous investor, who cofounded investment firm GMO, told CNBC on Tuesday equities are in a "magnificent bubble" in the US.

"This has been crazier by a substantial margin than 1929 and 2000, in my opinion," Grantham said. The year 2000 saw the internet stock dotcom bubble collapse.

Grantham said he thinks the S&P 500 is likely to decline 10% or more in the coming months. He pointed to the popularity of so-called meme stocks, special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and cryptocurrencies as signs that financial markets are extremely confident and are due for a fall.

Read more: 'There's good reason to be vigilant' says an ETF head of a $16 billion risk-specialist investing firm. He lays out how to capture S&P 500 upside while taking risk off the table

But Grantham said the vampire-like stock market may power on for a while, ignoring the bad news around it.

"The market is so into optimism that even as the data turns against it, as it is today, the market shrugs it off," he said. "So interest rates are beginning to go up: shrug. So the Fed is beginning to talk about pulling back on its purchasing of bonds: shrug."

US stocks fell the most since May on Tuesday as some of the issues Grantham mentioned worried investors, with technology shares particularly hard hit.

US futures rose on Wednesday. The S&P 500 remains 16% higher for 2021 so far, and has risen more than 30% over the last year.

Grantham is a widely respected investor and market analyst who has a track record of spotting stock-market bubbles as they develop.

However, some see him as overly pessimistic about equities, which have been supported by huge amounts of central bank stimulus.

Grantham said stocks were in a bubble in June 2020, since which time the S&P 500 has risen around 40%. He told CNBC that no-one can predict exactly when a bubble will pop, but he added it could happen "any time now."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Grantham
etftrends.com

Tech Stocks Aren’t Cheap, but This ETF Is Still Fashionable

Technology stocks are rarely inexpensive. That’s simply the price of admission for investors looking to access a sector chock full of quality companies and disruptive innovators. However, valuation alone isn’t a reason to buy or sell a stock, indicating that exchange traded funds like the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 IPO Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy

What’s the next big thing on Wall Street? It might be fair to ask Ark Invest funds. Better yet, with three recent IPOs being paid more than lip service, offering privileged access to big growth markets and sporting price charts made for upside, these Cathie Wood stocks are buys. Ark...
STOCKS
Financial Times

Demand for protection falls as investors bet US stock sell-off is over

Investors in the US stock market are wagering that the worst of the recent sell-off is over, despite persistent risks that have already knocked $2.5tn off the value of US equities since early September. Measures of demand for options that offer protection if the market were to lurch dramatically lower...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Boston Globe Getty#Spacs#Cnbc#Gmo#Fed
Kokomo Perspective

How to Invest in Penny Stocks in October 2021

What You Need to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks Right Now. Investing in penny stocks in 2021 can be challenging. Without the right tools and strategy, it can be very easy to lose money with penny stocks. However, by understanding how the market functions and how to trade, making money with penny stocks can be much simpler.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

3 Stock Market Myths That Cost Investors

"The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing." -- Philip Fisher, Investor and Author. More people have access to the stock market than ever. Several companies now offer commission-free trades and attract retail investors with gamified, get-rich-quick ideologies. With millions of people creating their own portfolios (or allowing fear to keep them on the sidelines), it's important to debunk common misconceptions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy After the September Sell-Off

GrowGeneration and fuboTV started crashing in 2021, after their shares more than tripled in 2020. Their values may still rise given their respective businesses' attractive growth opportunities. Both continue delivering impressive sales numbers. September was a bad month for the stock market. The S&P 500 fell 4.8%, bringing its year-to-date...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy