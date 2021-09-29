CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diets

Looking to lose weight? Diet drinks might not be the sweet spot

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7HNz_0cBTmoMF00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from USC, researchers found drinks that contain the artificial sweetener sucralose may increase food cravings and appetite in woman and people who are obese.

More than 40% of adults in the U.S. currently drink artificially sweetened beverages as a calorie-free way to satisfy a sweet tooth, and, in some cases, accomplish weight loss goals.

Despite their prevalence, the health consequences of artificial sweeteners are still highly debated, with no clear consensus on their effects on appetite, glucose metabolism and body weight.

In the study, the team tested 74 participants who, during the course of three different visits, consumed 300 milliliters of a drink sweetened with sucrose (table sugar), a drink sweetened with an artificial sweetener sucralose or water as a control.

Brain imaging showed increased activity in regions of the brain responsible for food cravings and appetite in both women and people who were obese after they consumed sucralose-containing drinks when compared to drinks containing real sugar.

The study also showed an across-the-board decrease in levels of hormones that tell the body ‘I feel full’ after participants drank the sucralose-containing drink compared to the sugar-containing drink.

This suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be effective in suppressing hunger.

Finally, after female participants drank the sucralose-containing drink they ate more at the snack buffet than after they drank the sugar-containing drink, whereas snack food intake did not differ for male participants.

These findings suggest that females and people with obesity may be more sensitive to artificial sweeteners.

For these groups, drinking artificially sweetened drinks may trick the brain into feeling hungry, which may in turn result in more calories being consumed.

If you care about weight loss, please read studies about this common eating habit may lead to high blood sugar, weight gain and findings of this tea may help you lose weight during sleep.

For more information about bodyweight management, please see recent studies about this anti-obesity drug can lead to large weight loss and results showing that this supplement can help obese but otherwise healthy people lose weight.

The study is published in JAMA Network Open. One author of the study is Kathleen Page, MD.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
easyhealthoptions.com

The green fruit that keeps deep belly fat away

Did you know that there are two types of fat on your body — one that you see each time you look in the mirror and one that is deeper and more dangerous?. That’s right, the fat that sits right under the surface of your skin, known as subcutaneous fat is the one responsible for the bulge you may be battling on your hips and thighs.
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diet Drinks#Weight Gain#Weight Management#Usc
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Tomatoes, Says Science

There's more to tomatoes than being the base of our favorite pasta sauce or pizza—and we're not just talking about versatility in recipes. Tomatoes are underrated powerhouses when it comes to nutritional benefits, and they don't get the superfood status they've surely earned. One of the reasons why we're such big fans of tomatoes is because eating them can result in one major side effect you can't really get by eating any other popular foods: fending off cellular-damaging free radicals thanks to tomatoes' high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.
AGRICULTURE
spring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

This facial symptom can be irritating. A twitching near the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Twitches normally happen in one or the other eye — they can be irritating but they are not normally painful. Similarly, a tingling sensation in the legs, feet or hands can...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Fruits Should Diabetics Avoid?

People with diabetes are no strangers to the age-old myth that they need to avoid fruits altogether because of their sugar content. But fruits together with vegetables are recommended as a part of a healthy diet to help prevent chronic diseases. They also provide your body with vital nutrients in the form of vitamins and minerals.
NUTRITION
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Best Foods for People with Type 2 Diabetes, According to Doctors and Nutritionists

Receiving a type 2 diabetes diagnosis can be overwhelming. To begin with, there's the stress of being told that you have health condition that needs to be monitored closely. On top of that, your doctor may tell you to take new medications, try to exercise more and change your eating habits all at once. Fortunately, this guide should make the eating part a little easier.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

This Delicious Fruit Juice Could Reduce Chronic Coughing, Belly Bloat, and Signs of Varicose Veins

Why am I coughing so much? Jacklyn Stansbury gasped, trying to catch her breath. Afraid she’d scare her grandchildren, whom she babysat regularly, the Newfoundland, Canada, home-care worker had tried everything to silence her nagging cough. But for months, nothing had worked. She had been a smoker for 30 years and worked hard to quit in the hopes it would help her feel better, but Jacklyn was worried when her cough only grew worse.
HEALTH
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Is the treadmill good for losing weight?

Treadmills are a popular device used for aerobic exercise. You'll often find them in gyms, and many people have invested in home treadmills over the past 18 months; but are treadmills good for losing weight? If you’ve already bought in a treadmill, you’ll know this workout machine can help you reach your all-important 10,000 steps a day. It can also be the perfect exercise machine to help you nail an indoor run – especially when the weather is unsuitable for outside exercise. Running can burn fat, but there are ways to get the most out of treadmill use when it comes to both fitness and weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Best Nut to Eat to Reduce Inflammation, Says Dietitian

Satiating and delicious, nuts are one of the healthiest snacks you can grab — especially while on the go. Whether you prefer to eat roasted pistachios with cheese and grapes or sprinkle cashews onto your morning bowl of oatmeal, there are so many ways nuts can be enjoyed on a daily basis. Also, trail mix is very much still a thing!
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Having Trouble Falling Asleep? Skip the Melatonin Supplement and Try This Superfood Instead

If you’ve ever dealt with insomnia, you’ve probably tried quite a few different hacks over the years to get to sleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. While common supplements like melatonin might be popular for helping you finally drift off, you may want to take a look at hemp seeds, which can be super beneficial for a full night’s sleep — and improve your overall health.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Common Food Increases Diabetes Risk 60%

The global prevalence of diabetes on average is 8.5 percent. Eggs are abundant in nutrients including protein, B vitamins, selenium, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and choline. However, eating eggs every day remains controversial, no matter if they are poached, boiled, scrambled or cooked over easy. A study finds against ‘egg-cess’ as...
NUTRITION
Sentinel

These are the foods that increase glucose levels the most

People with diabetes should carry out a practically daily control of the diet to keep a measurement of the blood glucose levels . That is, to establish a control of the possible rises and falls of the values ​​of glucose in blood . Physical exercise is another of the main factors that affect episodes of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia .
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Drink for Faster Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

You already know that water, pure, unadulterated H2O, is the best beverage on the planet for good health and for weight loss, too. One of the ways water supports weight loss is by satisfying your appetite. Since the same part of your brain interprets both hunger and thirst signals, it's easy for your brain to mix up those feelings and make you confuse hunger for thirst.
DIETS
southernminn.com

Mayo: Is it healthy to eat eggs every day?

Eggs have been in the news a lot — again. It seems like every few years, questions arise about these meals in a shell. Are they good or bad for you? What about their protein and cholesterol?. Looking at the nutritional breakdown, one egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams...
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

You Could Lose Up to 10 Percent of Your Body Weight by Making This Simple Tweak to Your Diet Plan

When you’re trying to lose weight, there are few things as frustrating as looking at the scale week after week and not seeing it budge. After all, you’re eating all the right foods, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep every night. Those pounds should just fall off — right? Before you start to lose hope, there’s good news: Promising research shows that alternating between a few effective diets can actually lead to greater weight loss than just sticking to a single plan over time. In other words, this could be what finally busts that plateau!
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy