CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

KXLY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don’t offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies. Keeping some money in cash is a fine idea, too, so that you’ll be able to jump on a great opportunity that arises.

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Buying and holding great companies over long stretches of time is how fortunes are made in the stock market. This dynamic stock trio offers the perfect blend of growth, value, and innovation to satiate any investor. Patience pays off handsomely when investing in the stock market. Despite navigating our way...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before Dogecoin

Dogecoin is down almost 70% from its all-time high, and there's no indication it will recover. Investing in Square is a great way to gain exposure to crypto while enjoying the benefits of a high-quality business. The company is expanding beyond payments into the broader fintech consumer ecosystem. Cryptocurrencies have...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

Nvidia is poised to grow from several major trends. Square appears to be on a course to disrupt traditional banks. Vertex has a clear path to growth in the cystic fibrosis (CF) market plus a promising pipeline beyond CF. Don't let the volatility we've seen in recent days rattle you....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Growth Stocks#Smartphone#Cloud Computing#Universal Display#Oled
The Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

Spotting companies riding secular tailwinds can help you identify unstoppable growth stocks. The world is going digital fast. Fintech and e-commerce are areas worth considering. The start of October was quite challenging for the U.S. stock market. Major indexes, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average,...
STOCKS
Business Insider

This Robot-Run ETF Of Tesla Fame Sold Facebook Ahead Of Crash And Loaded Up On These Retail Stocks Instead

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE:AMOM), an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, has retained its stake in e-commerce giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), while raising its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) and acquiring stakes in retailers Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT). What Happened: The...
STOCKS
KXLY

3 Stock Market Myths That Cost Investors

“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Philip Fisher, Investor and Author. More people have access to the stock market than ever. Several companies now offer commission-free trades and attract retail investors with gamified, get-rich-quick ideologies. With millions of people creating their own portfolios (or allowing fear to keep them on the sidelines), it’s important to debunk common misconceptions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy After the September Sell-Off

GrowGeneration and fuboTV started crashing in 2021, after their shares more than tripled in 2020. Their values may still rise given their respective businesses' attractive growth opportunities. Both continue delivering impressive sales numbers. September was a bad month for the stock market. The S&P 500 fell 4.8%, bringing its year-to-date...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

The energy sector is changing, and TotalEnergies is changing along with it. This high-yield integrated energy giant is still rewarding shareholders despite the challenging operating environment. The latest shareholder meeting gave a brand new reason to find this energy giant attractive. In the middle of the pandemic downturn in the...
STOCKS
KXLY

How Will a Stock Market Crash Affect Your Retirement Savings?

It’s been a rough few weeks for the stock market, as prices slide and economic uncertainty continues. Since early September, the S&P 500 has fallen by around 5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down roughly 3.8% in that time period, and the Nasdaq has dropped by more than 7%.
MARKETS
investing.com

4 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

As supply chain issues and high inflation are expected to keep the stock market volatile, it could be wise to scoop up shares of quality large-cap stocks such as Cisco (CSCO), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), HOYA Corporation (HOCPY), and Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) for more stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary ratings system and have solid profitability attributes.The major stock market indexes attempted a comeback yesterday, as Congress appeared to be nearing a deal that would raise the debt ceiling in the short term and avoid a disastrous government default. In addition, promising data for Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) oral treatment for COVID-19 has provided further support to the market.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

Micron Technology's slip after its latest results has opened up a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The memory market should continue witnessing healthy demand thanks to markets such as servers and smartphones, while PC demand is likely to recover. Micron is trading at a dirt-cheap valuation, which makes buying it...
STOCKS
Daily Herald

Why Investors Are Watching These Penny Stocks Right Now

3 Penny Stocks That Investors Are Watching in October. After a day of very positive trading on October 7th, penny stocks continue to ride the bullish wave. So far in October, we’ve had many days of encouraging bullish sentiment, while albeit, emotions do seem mixed right now. But, there are a lot of factors that investors have to contend with, in 2021. This includes Covid, inflation, political challenges, and so on.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's one-year price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. The past 19 months have been historic for Wall Street and investors. They've witnessed the quickest decline of at least 30% in history for the broad-based S&P 500, and reveled in the strongest bounce-back from a bear-market bottom of all time. Since hitting its trough in March 2020, the benchmark index doubled.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy