When Calls The Heart’s Paul Greene Reveals His Christmas CEO Co-Star

We continue to inch closer and closer to the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere on Hallmark Channel; why not look further behind the scenes?. In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see a new little tease putting the focus on Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) and Chris McNally (Lucas). The two are clearly having a good time on set, which is nice to see when you consider how deep the two are into production at this point. Cameras first started rolling back in July, and if the current timeline is to be believed, all signs point to everyone being done a little bit later in the fall. That gives the post-production team plenty of time to get things together before the premiere, which will more than likely be in early 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO