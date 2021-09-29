CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and more to star in Super Mario Bros. animated film

Cover picture for the articleIllumination Studios and Nintendo announced that a Super Mario Bros. animated film is on the way, with a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and surprise cameos from Charles Martinet.

