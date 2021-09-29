Take your first look at Sandra Bullock as an ex-con in the Netflix thriller ‘The Unforgivable’
Streaming service Netflix released a first look image of Sandra Bullock in character for the upcoming thriller The Unforgivable. Bullock plays ex-convict Ruth Slater in the film, described as “someone who has been incarcerated for 20 years for a pretty heinous crime [and] gets out.” In the film, Slater is released from prison for a crime no one is willing to look past. With nowhere else to go, Ruth is forced to find redemption in her estranged younger sister, whom she was forced to leave behind when things went south.www.radionwtn.com
