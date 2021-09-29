CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Take your first look at Sandra Bullock as an ex-con in the Netflix thriller ‘The Unforgivable’

By Staff
radionwtn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming service Netflix released a first look image of Sandra Bullock in character for the upcoming thriller The Unforgivable. Bullock plays ex-convict Ruth Slater in the film, described as “someone who has been incarcerated for 20 years for a pretty heinous crime [and] gets out.” In the film, Slater is released from prison for a crime no one is willing to look past. With nowhere else to go, Ruth is forced to find redemption in her estranged younger sister, whom she was forced to leave behind when things went south.

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal and Omari Hardwick Join Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s Assassin Thriller ‘The Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal have joined the cast of “The Mother,” a deadly thriller starring Jennifer Lopez. Paul Raci, who recently landed an Oscar nomination for “Sound of Metal,” and newcomer Lucy Paez (“Silencio”) have also been added to the call sheet of the Netflix film. The movie follows a deadly assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter (Paez) she gave up years ago, while on the run from dangerous men. Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent. His character, as well as Raci’s, have been described as allies to Lopez’s character. Fiennes and Bernal...
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s Sandman first look introduces Tom Sturridge’s Dream

After years of anguish in development hell, a live-action Sandman series if finally arriving to our mortal plane. Out of Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, fans of Neil Gaiman’s comic creation got a first look at actor Tom Sturridge (Far From the Maddening Cry) as Dream of the Endless, the title character of the upcoming The Sandman TV series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisling Franciosi
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Richard Thomas
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Linda Emond
Variety

Netflix Reveals Musical First Look at ‘Rebelde’ Reboot

Netflix revealed a first look at the “Rebelde” 2022 reboot today at its aptly-named global fan event Tudum, taking fans of the nostalgic telenovela back to the halls of Elite Way School. The reboot of the wildly popular Mexican teen musical dramedy of the early-aughts, directed by Santiago Limón, seems to have taken a page from “Elite,” opting to put the students in preppy uniforms, rather than the iconic scanty skirts and cropped blouses of its predecessor. But, like the “Rebelde” we all know and love, the clip Netflix shared shows that there’ll be no shortage of musical acts. The new generation...
TV & VIDEOS
radionwtn.com

Take your first look at Andrew Garfield as ‘Rent’ creator Jonathan Larson in the trailer for the film ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’

Netflix has released thee first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s upcoming feature film Tick, Tick…Boom! featuring Andrew Garfield as ‘Rent’ creator Jonathan Larson. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Bradley Whitford. Tick, Tick… Boom! is based on Larson’s autobiographical musical of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Netflix’s First Look At Extraction 2

The Netflix film Extraction is an action-packed force to be reckoned with. A powerhouse of a movie in both cast and storyline; it’s a tale of a black ops soldier whose mission is to rescue a drug lord’s son in Bangladesh. Of course, things are never as simple as they...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Netflix’s The Sandman series gets chilling first-look clip

It’s been a good summer for fans of Neil Gaiman’s seminal fantasy comic book series The Sandman. Last week, Audible released The Sandman: Act II, a continuation of the audio adaptation. However, Netflix has something much more ambitious in the works with its live-action Sandman series. During its Tudum online event, the streaming service debuted the first clip from the series, which features Tom Sturridge as Dream/Morpheus.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

Netflix finally reveals first look at Kim Bodnia as Vesemir in Season 2

Ever since the announcement that Kim Bodnia would be joining the cast as Vesemir, fans have been eager to get a look at the TV adaptation of this character. Now, Netflix has finally delivered during its TUDUM event that is unfolding this weekend. Named for the unique sound that plays...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Adi Shankar's Guardians of Justice Netflix Series First Look Released

Bootleg Universe and Netflix's Castlevania creator Adi Shankar has many new projects in the works, and one of them is making the rounds at Cannes. The series is called Guardians of Justice (or, The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)), and as you can see in the preview below, it is certainly going to be an experience! Shankar describes the series as, "an exclusive sneak peek of #GuardiansOfJustice … in competition at Canneseries next month. It's ultimately a tale of the rise of Robo-Hitler, Cyborg T-Rexes with lasers, deadly ninjas, and a demonic squid alien invasion. It's a wild project but an accurate representation of how Adi Shankar sees the world."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman Board AGC Studios Horror-Thriller ‘Consecration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jena Malone (“Neon Demon”), Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman”) and Dame Janet Suzman (“Nicholas and Alexandra”) are among the cast of AGC Studios’ supernatural horror-thriller “Consecration,” Variety can reveal. The film, first reported by Variety back in July, is currently shooting in London and Scotland. The pic is fully financed and co-produced by Stuart Ford’s indie operation AGC Studios. The movie is centred on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege...
MOVIES
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscars: These Women Directors Could Be Standouts This Awards Season

History was made last Oscar season, with two women getting nominated for best director, yet the upcoming awards race doesn’t have the depth of female voices we would hope for following such a banner year — at least in terms of what the Academy typically chooses. But there are strong contenders in the mix. At the top of the list is Jane Campion with her Western drama “The Power of the Dog.” It’s the only film to make stops at each fall festival, yet one of the uncertainties felt by those who love the movie is that it may not translate...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Ragdoll’ Trailer: First Look at AMC+’s Serial Killer Thriller

AMC+’s official trailer for Ragdoll arrives a month out from the series’ premiere. The network describes Ragdoll as a “modern-day Faustian thriller” and has set a Thursday, November 11, 2021 launch date for the six-part series. The cast is led by Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve), Thalissa Teixeira (Too...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Who is Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck married to?

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck has been a regular face on screens for many years now, and is known for many iconic roles including Thomas Magnum in the '80s hit Magnum, P.I., Peter Mitchell in Three Men and a Baby - and, of course, Richard, Monica's much older boyfriend in Friends.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy