Take your first look at Sandra Bullock as an ex-con in the Netflix thriller ‘The Unforgivable’

Bootleg Universe and Netflix's Castlevania creator Adi Shankar has many new projects in the works, and one of them is making the rounds at Cannes. The series is called Guardians of Justice (or, The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)), and as you can see in the preview below, it is certainly going to be an experience! Shankar describes the series as, "an exclusive sneak peek of #GuardiansOfJustice … in competition at Canneseries next month. It's ultimately a tale of the rise of Robo-Hitler, Cyborg T-Rexes with lasers, deadly ninjas, and a demonic squid alien invasion. It's a wild project but an accurate representation of how Adi Shankar sees the world."

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO