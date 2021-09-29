DeJoy Knauf & Blood LLP

Raines Feldman offers a comprehensive and flexible employee benefits package including a competitive salary including an end of year bonus, medical, dental, vision care and life insurance. It also provides paid vacations, firm holidays, personal and sick days, short and long-term disability benefits, generous firm contribution to its 401(k) plan, and healthcare and dependent care flexible spending accounts. The firm holds numerous events throughout the year, including monthly birthday celebrations; a “famous” themed annual summer party at the founding partner’s home with a DJ and dancing; a festive annual holiday party (with a traditional ugly sweater contest); a family-style Thanksgiving potluck lunch; a Halloween party with costume and pumpkin carving contests; happy hours; monthly breakfasts; and annual individual lunches with staff and the founding partner.
