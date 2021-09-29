CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeJoy Knauf & Blood LLP

By Nicole Sheldon
Rochester Business Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeJoy Knauf & Blood LLP announces the promotion of Steve Wuest and Kevin Woodworth. Wuest has been promoted to principal. He has been with DKB since 2010, and most recently served as a senior manager in the tax services area. He has a B.S. from the SUNY College at Geneseo and an M.S. from the University ...

rbj.net

Rochester Business Journal

The Harley School

The Harley School announces the following new hires: Pete Balaji has been hired to teach upper school mathematics. Having earned two degrees in mathematics and education from St. John Fisher College, Balaji joins the upper school to teach Algebra II and Precalculus Honors. Bailey Blough has been hired to teach second grade. Bailey previously taught second grade ...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Rochester Business Journal

A firsthand account on the merits of mentoring

My first encounter with Jonathan (fictitious name) was at the Friendly’s Restaurant on Monroe Avenue in Brighton. My brother and I owned the franchise rights to the chain in Western New York and I thought it was an accommodating place to meet. Jonathan contacted me via a friend who had recently authored a locally popular book, entitled “Turning Points.” The objective, according to the author Randy Schuster, was to ...
BRIGHTON, NY
Rochester Business Journal

Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks announces the addition of Nissa Fung as recruiting and staffing lead and Michael Montemaro as project analyst. The information in the People and Awards section is provided by the submitter. The Rochester Business Journal accepts high-resolution color, digital photos with press releases. Submit digital submissions at rbj.net/people.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Business Journal

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Julia Tedesco and Seanelle Hawkins

The Council of Agency Executives announces that Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health, and Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink, will be presented with Community Partner Awards; and Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, will be presented with the Member of Distinction Award. The information in the ...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Business Journal

Rochester Regional Health opens new medical campus in Geneseo

A long-awaited Rochester Regional Health medical campus has opened in Geneseo. The new campus is billed as a one-stop facility that offers nearly one dozen new and existing specialty services. “We’re proud to play a larger role in serving Geneseo and the surrounding communities, creating a more convenient pathway for residents in the Southern Tier to ...
GENESEO, NY
Los Angeles Business Journal

Most Admired Law Firms To Work For: Raines Feldman LLP

Raines Feldman offers a comprehensive and flexible employee benefits package including a competitive salary including an end of year bonus, medical, dental, vision care and life insurance. It also provides paid vacations, firm holidays, personal and sick days, short and long-term disability benefits, generous firm contribution to its 401(k) plan, and healthcare and dependent care flexible spending accounts. The firm holds numerous events throughout the year, including monthly birthday celebrations; a “famous” themed annual summer party at the founding partner’s home with a DJ and dancing; a festive annual holiday party (with a traditional ugly sweater contest); a family-style Thanksgiving potluck lunch; a Halloween party with costume and pumpkin carving contests; happy hours; monthly breakfasts; and annual individual lunches with staff and the founding partner.
ECONOMY

