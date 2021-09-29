CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least one long-term symptom seen in 37% of COVID-19 patients -study

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Central Middlesex Hospital in London, Britain, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Sept 29 (Reuters) - At least one long-term COVID-19 symptom was found in 37% of patients three to six months after they were infected by the virus, a large study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research showed on Wednesday.

The most common symptoms included breathing problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety, Oxford University said, after investigating symptoms in over 270,000 people recovering from COVID-19.

The symptoms were more frequent among people who had been previously hospitalised with COVID-19 and were slightly more common among women, according to the study.

The study did not provide any detailed causes of long-COVID symptoms, their severity, or how long they could last.

It, however, said older people and men had more breathing difficulties and cognitive problems, whereas young people and women had more headaches, abdominal symptoms and anxiety or depression.

"We need to identify the mechanisms underlying the diverse symptoms that can affect survivors," said Oxford University professor Paul Harrison, who headed the study.

"This information will be essential if the long-term health consequences of COVID-19 are to be prevented or treated effectively," Harrison added.

Comments / 56

Diana Patrick
6d ago

my family and I has received no vaccinations. we all got the PLAN-demic covid. none of us will receive vaccinations for this. we all made it through and yes it was harder on some of us than others and in different ways affected all of us. 78-year-old mom was having some dementia, her dementia procrast like it had been a year that had passed in her mind. she's doing much better day by day. it seems like for my husband and I almost any health issues like arthritis, pain, fatigue and like fog brain the covid made it it worse, I guess this is what they mean by long covid in according to my doctor. I do have some heart issues and I've heard about blood clots so I'm glad I didn't get the shot it probably would have killed me in my opinion. moral of the story as families are supposed to do we helped each other and made it through alive including my five-year-old grandson who had almost no symptoms, thank God 💯🙏

Reply(2)
7
BrokenBrainsNewsFarce
8d ago

Are these symptoms causal of Covid, or underlying conditions for the study groups observed in? 2 in 5 elderly people with shortness of breath after Covid and probably before Covid as well. hmmm

Reply(9)
9
TMSAS
6d ago

Fortunately this unvaccinated Covid survivor has none of those symptoms… conversely, I am more energetic, have less pain, was never really anxious and am breathing just fine.

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Oxford University
