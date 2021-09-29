CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo calls out animated reboot

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly thirty years of fans waiting for another movie, everyone’s favourite plumbers are making their big-screen comeback. During the latest Nintendo Direct, the voice cast of the new Super Mario Bros animated movie was revealed. However, John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the live-action Super Mario Bros movie back in 1993, was quick to point out the lack of Latin-American representation in Nintendo’s new line-up.

Charlie Day
John Leguizamo
Fred Armisen
Jack Black
Anya Taylor Joy
Chris Pratt
