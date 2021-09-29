Original Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo calls out animated reboot

If you’re like me and got into video games because you played Super Mario Bros. on your Nintendo or Gameboy, then you’ll appreciate its impact on games. Just starting a level and hearing the beginning of that famous theme song got me going. Even when I hear it nowadays, it just triggers some very happy, nostalgic childhood memories. And in recent years, I’ve always wondered what a movie about Super Mario Bros. would be like. Oh, and if anyone brings up that old dumpster fire of an adaptation starring Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi, I suppose that counts. It is, by definition, the movie starring our favorite video game Italian plumbers. But it is also another video game movie and if you’re a video game fan and a movie-goer, you’ll know the general rule when it comes to video game movies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO