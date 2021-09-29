Original Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo calls out animated reboot
After nearly thirty years of fans waiting for another movie, everyone’s favourite plumbers are making their big-screen comeback. During the latest Nintendo Direct, the voice cast of the new Super Mario Bros animated movie was revealed. However, John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the live-action Super Mario Bros movie back in 1993, was quick to point out the lack of Latin-American representation in Nintendo’s new line-up.www.thedigitalfix.com
