CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

New Acres Homes horse, named Matilda, joins Houston police's mounted patrol

By Nicole Hensley
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several years in Acres Homes, Matilda the quarter horse has a new home in the Houston Police Department barn with rat-chasing cats and a crew of mounted patrol officers. The 11-year-old mare is Officer Wendy Kamer’s new ride after a chance patrol on Druid Street — and on horseback — in June. She spotted a group of horses and Matilda was among them. The department, always on the lookout for new horses to replace their aging fleet, asked the owners — Carlas and Willie Murray — if any were for sale.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Huntsville, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Knox
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy