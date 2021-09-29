New Acres Homes horse, named Matilda, joins Houston police's mounted patrol

After several years in Acres Homes, Matilda the quarter horse has a new home in the Houston Police Department barn with rat-chasing cats and a crew of mounted patrol officers. The 11-year-old mare is Officer Wendy Kamer’s new ride after a chance patrol on Druid Street — and on horseback — in June. She spotted a group of horses and Matilda was among them. The department, always on the lookout for new horses to replace their aging fleet, asked the owners — Carlas and Willie Murray — if any were for sale.