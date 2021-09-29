Climate fight: the world’s biggest negotiation – introducing a new podcast series

How will we actually tackle the climate crisis? And who gets to decide? As Glasgow gets ready to hold the COP26 climate summit in November, The Anthill Podcast is launching Climate fight: the world’s biggest negotiation, a new podcast series taking you inside the fight for our planet’s future.

Many people breathed a sigh of relief when world leaders agreed to limit global warming to well below 2°C, and preferably below 1.5°C, at a summit in Paris in 2015.

But six years later, the UN issued a new “code red for humanity” in its latest report on climate change. Scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said global warming would exceed 1.5 or even 2°C above pre-industrial levels this century, “unless deep reductions in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions occur in the coming decades.”

World leaders, scientists and climate activists will meet in Glasgow for the 26th Conference of the Parties on October 31, to try and agree new targets on emissions reductions that keep this goal in sight. They’ll also discuss how to get there in a fair and just way.

In this podcast series, we’ll speak to some of the experts influencing climate policy, and to some of the people around the world who will see their lives change as a result of it.

Leading up to the summit, we’ll be exploring some of the big questions feeding into these negotiations. Questions about: money – and how much the world’s richest countries should give to protect the poorest parts of the world from the effects of climate breakdown; about the quest for net zero, and the technology needed to get there; about the trade-offs required to transition away from fossil fuels, particularly for those communities hit hardest by the shift to renewables. And what impact the voice of young people is having on the climate fight.

We’ll also be in Glasgow for the COP26 summit, talking to experts to unpack how the negotiations went.

The first episode will go live via The Anthill Podcast channel on October 6. Listen on The Conversation or follow The Anthill wherever you get your podcasts.

The Climate Fight podcast series is produced by Tiffany Cassidy. Sound design by Eloise Stevens and the theme tune is by Neeta Sarl. The series editor is Gemma Ware.

Climate fight: the world’s biggest negotiation is a podcast series supported by UK Research and Innovation, the UK’s largest public funder of research and innovation.