CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate fight: the world’s biggest negotiation – introducing a new podcast series

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0zM8_0cBSdYvx00

How will we actually tackle the climate crisis? And who gets to decide? As Glasgow gets ready to hold the COP26 climate summit in November, The Anthill Podcast is launching Climate fight: the world’s biggest negotiation, a new podcast series taking you inside the fight for our planet’s future.

Many people breathed a sigh of relief when world leaders agreed to limit global warming to well below 2°C, and preferably below 1.5°C, at a summit in Paris in 2015.

But six years later, the UN issued a new “code red for humanity” in its latest report on climate change. Scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said global warming would exceed 1.5 or even 2°C above pre-industrial levels this century, “unless deep reductions in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions occur in the coming decades.”

World leaders, scientists and climate activists will meet in Glasgow for the 26th Conference of the Parties on October 31, to try and agree new targets on emissions reductions that keep this goal in sight. They’ll also discuss how to get there in a fair and just way.

In this podcast series, we’ll speak to some of the experts influencing climate policy, and to some of the people around the world who will see their lives change as a result of it.

Leading up to the summit, we’ll be exploring some of the big questions feeding into these negotiations. Questions about: money – and how much the world’s richest countries should give to protect the poorest parts of the world from the effects of climate breakdown; about the quest for net zero, and the technology needed to get there; about the trade-offs required to transition away from fossil fuels, particularly for those communities hit hardest by the shift to renewables. And what impact the voice of young people is having on the climate fight.

We’ll also be in Glasgow for the COP26 summit, talking to experts to unpack how the negotiations went.

The first episode will go live via The Anthill Podcast channel on October 6. Listen on The Conversation or follow The Anthill wherever you get your podcasts.

The Climate Fight podcast series is produced by Tiffany Cassidy. Sound design by Eloise Stevens and the theme tune is by Neeta Sarl. The series editor is Gemma Ware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBSyN_0cBSdYvx00

Climate fight: the world’s biggest negotiation is a podcast series supported by UK Research and Innovation, the UK’s largest public funder of research and innovation.

Comments / 1

Related
The Conversation UK

COP26: billions are being spent tackling climate change – where is it all going? Climate Fight podcast part 1

Welcome to Climate fight: the world’s biggest negotiation, an expert’s guide to the UN climate talks in Glasgow from The Anthill Podcast. In the first episode of this new series, we’re talking about climate finance – money pledged by the world’s richest countries to help the poorest parts of the world adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. Where is it being spent and is it really working?
ENVIRONMENT
CleanTechnica

Is Tesla Becoming a Threat to the World’s Biggest Utilities?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. The electric utility industry is on the verge of a revolution. The traditional utility model, in which energy is generated by a small number of enormous central power plants, is already as outdated as cars that burn fossil fuels. The electrical grid is gradually becoming a more complex, decentralized web of small generating plants—many of them using renewable energy—and stationary storage facilities, collectively known as distributed (or dispatchable) energy resources (DERs).
BUSINESS
AFP

Nobel Physics Prize honours climate work

Japanese-American scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems. The Nobel committee said it was sending a message with its prize announcement just weeks before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, as the rate of global warming sets off alarm bells around the world. "The world leaders that haven't got the message yet, I'm not sure they will get it because we are saying it," said Thor Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics. "But... what we are saying is that the modelling of climate is solidly based in physics theory."
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Global Climate Change#The Anthill Podcast
The Conversation UK

Where’s the money? Climate Fight podcast part 1 transcript

This is a transcript of part 1 of Climate Fight: the world’s biggest negotiation, a series from The Anthill Podcast. In this episode, Where’s the money? we’re talking about climate finance – money pledged by the world’s richest countries to help the poorest parts of the world adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. Where is it being spent and is it really working?
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

ZEUS: Here is where the COP26 climate conference will succeed — and fail

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights NEW YORK (Callaway Climate Insights) — Billed as the last best chance to save the Earth from global warming in coming years, next month’s United Nations summit will bring political drama, protests, new national promises, and inevitably, disappointment to Glasgow, Scotland, in a rain-soaked, Covid-threatened carnival of climate chaos. Expectations are […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Pacific's urgent call to climate action as crunch talks loom

Pacific island leaders have urged industrialised nations to bring plans for real action, not good intentions, to upcoming climate talks, painting a grim picture of the environmental horrors they face. The Fijian leader also demanded the phasing out of fossil fuels as quickly as possible, saying Glasgow could not end in "a litany of good intentions". 
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

Much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes and droughts expected to worsen with climate change and urgently needs better warning systems to avert water-related disasters, according to a report by the United Nations' weather agency.Global water management is “fragmented and inadequate,” the report published Tuesday found, with nearly 60% of 101 countries included in the report needing improved forecasting systems that can help prevent devastation from severe weather. As populations grow, the number of people with inadequate access to water is also expected to rise to more than 5 billion by 2050, up from 3.6 billion...
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
hngn.com

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Admits Country Can No Longer Maintain Zero-COVID Goals Amid Lagging Vaccination Rates

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced that the country would no longer be able to support its zero-COVID strategy amid the surge of the Delta variant and lagging vaccination rates of residents. The nation previously enforced strict protocols, including closing its borders and implementing lockdowns to keep the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pasta shortages after dire wheat harvest attributed to climate change

Empty pasta shelves in supermarkets are a result of catastrophic wheat harvest attributed to climate change, providers have said.Extreme dry weather has led to severe shortages in durum wheat, causing prices to soar by 90-100 per cent amid worldwide supply problems.Droughts and record temperatures have had devastating effects on crop turnover on Canadian farms, a major producer of the key pasta ingredient.With temperatures reaching a record 46.9C in June, farmers are now down 40-50 per cent on crop.Heavy rain and flooding, coupled with an early spring and a dry summer in France and Italy, also reduced the quality of...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
Gotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: New York City's Climate and Sustainability Efforts

September 24, 2021 - Max Politics Podcast: New York City's Climate and Sustainability Efforts. Ben Furnas, the director of the mayor's office of climate and sustainability, joined the show to discuss the de Blasio administration's policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a more sustainable, livable city. Listen to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Autocar's Great Women podcast: Polestar climate lead Lisa Bolin

Tune into our new series of Autocar podcasts, where this issue we talk to Lisa Bolin, climate lead at Polestar as the firm seeks to lead the debate surrounding climate change and whole-life emissions. Despite arriving in the UK only last year, the EV manufacturer has already proven a disruptor...
CARS
The Associated Press

APsystems Introduces the DS3, the World’s Most Powerful Dual-Module Microinverter Series

VIJFHUIZEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021-- APsystems unveils the DS3 series, a dual-module, single phase microinverter product line for residential and commercial solar applications at the Solar Solutions International trade show in The Netherlands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005857/en/. APsystems DS3 microinverter (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy