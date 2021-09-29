CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man shot to death on West 9th Street, Jacksonville police investigating

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
 9 days ago
Homicide investigation on Pullman Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are working to learn what led to a shooting that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a notification from ShotSpotter, the city’s gunfire-sensing technology, about a shooting in the 1800 block of West 9th Street near Pullman Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid 20s or early 30s dead in the road.

He had been shot multiple times, according to JSO. ShotSpotter detected between 15 to 25 shots fired in that area.

Police are working to identify the man and are canvassing the area for potential witnesses or surveillance video.

No suspect information is available at this time.

