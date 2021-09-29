Forget cereal: Breakfast at these Peoria-area restaurants earned top marks from readers

A recent Pekin Daily Times survey asked readers where to find the best breakfast in the Tri-County Area. Among the responses, the variety of recommendations was impressive. Sarah Fields of Manito considers the Hialeah Club in Havana to be worth the half-hour drive for breakfast, while Nick Hughbanks of Peoria – who obviously likes to have breakfast on the go – responded to the survey with a plug for “Casey’s pizza and those sausage and pancake corn dogs from the other gas stations.”