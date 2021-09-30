CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jo Malone advent calendar review: A scentsational festive gift

By Eleanor Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrGsz_0cBSIx3L00

The Jo Malone advent calendar is easily one of the most highly anticipated launches of the festive period. Each year, the brand packages up a perfect marriage of old favourites and new seasonal products – a balance that’s certainly exemplified by this year’s offering.

Available from today, the 2021 calendar line-up is presented in a new, reusable design – this time around with a lifted lid and a drawer, in a shape akin to a jewellery box, in the signature Jo Malone London cream and black colourway.

Each of the two levels is stuffed with scented delights, from candles and colognes to body butters and miniature soaps, which are among the exclusives that this year’s calendar boasts.

It’s a luxury option that’s clearly designed as an extravagant treat – to yourself or otherwise – rather than a budget buy, and one that will likely rack up a waitlist of thousands. However, while few beauty advent calendars worth owning come cheap, Jo Malone’s sits at the steepest end of the curve, at a slightly eye-watering £325.

So is it really worth dropping that much of your hard-earned Christmas budget on scenting yourself and your home this December? We got our hands on one to examine it in person and find out.

How we tested

Sorry Santa – we broke tradition and opened up our calendar as soon as it arrived in September, taking into consideration the look and feel of the packaging, the quality of the materials and of course, the selection and scent of what was inside. We considered the throw of the candles, the quality of the fragrances and the overall experience of each day to assess value for (in this case, quite a lot of) money.

Jo Malone advent calendar 2021: £325, Jomalone.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wM9Hp_0cBSIx3L00

Buy now £325, Jomalone.co.uk

  • On sale: Now
  • Number of days: 24
  • Price: £325
  • Rating: 8.5/10

Design

First impressions count when it comes to beauty advent calendars, and Jo Malone London’s makes a good one – the box and drawers are impressively sturdy, and the classy minimalist design means you can happily reuse this all year round without it feeling too festive on your dressing table. If you love your Christmas calendars to come with all of the (jingle) bells and whistles, you might feel it’s missing a bit of sparkle, but to us this just meant it felt classy and sophisticated when on display.

Each of the drawers – which vary in size for a satisfying jigsaw effect – slip in and out of the main frame seamlessly, and we can certainly see ourselves repurposing it for other beauty staples, or other miscellaneous smaller items.

Inside, each gift comes neatly wrapped in silver tissue paper, which again, would be lovely to save and use again for stocking fillers come Christmas morning.

Contents

Avert your eyes now if you hate spoilers – we’re about to break down what’s inside.

If you’re a diehard Jo Malone London fan, this calendar reads like a who’s who of the brand’s all-time bestsellers, and all of your boxes will definitely be ticked: there’s cameos from the likes of pomegranate noir, lime basil and mandarin, English pear and freesia and wood sage and sea salt in various forms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdzbM_0cBSIx3L00

The principle offerings are colognes and candles; we counted 14 of the former and four of the latter, interspersed with boujie bathroom treats like hand wash, body crème and bar soaps. If we’re honest, we wouldn’t usually be too excited about soap, as it’s often a bit of a filler, but these are so beautifully fragranced you can smell them through their wrapping, and come in chic shapes that make them a decorative accessory, as well as a functional item.

As with the packaging, Jo Malone has avoided going too heavily down the seasonal route this year – there are nods to Christmas with the inclusion of a mini pine and eucalyptus candle, and warming colognes like orange bitters, but most of the selections are evergreen picks, with no particularly unique festive entries.

Again, we liked this, as it meant we were more likely to use the products throughout the spring and summer months too. Often calendars are stuffed with glittery or wintery buys that are great for that particular time of year, but then get relinquished to the back of the cupboard when the sun reappears and expire before they’re finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wisJP_0cBSIx3L00

With the Jo Malone advent calendar for 2021, we felt we were getting a full fragrance wardrobe, for both our bodies and our homes, that we’d return to time and time again for various occasions. Plus, there was enough variety in the notes to keep us from getting bored.

Ever sticklers for attention to detail, Jo Malone has also included a little booklet that talks you through your new addition each day, and has tips for getting the best out of it, such as how to layer your colognes or burn candles without tunnelling, which was a nice extra touch.

Value for money

Obviously with this calendar you won’t get as broad a mix of options as you would in a department store calendar that spans skincare, make-up and more, but for those who love Jo Malone, that’s the appeal – it’s unadulterated fragrance heaven, which minimises your chances of being disappointed by a moisturiser that doesn’t suit your complexion, or a lipstick in the wrong colour, for instance.

There is one 30ml cologne included, but for the price we would have liked to have seen a couple of slightly larger-sized products, perhaps on day one or day 24, to make the experience even more exciting. That said, Jo Malone’s fragrances don’t ever come cheap, and that’s because of their quality – even with the miniatures you’ll collect here, this is easily a full year of liberally-applied fragrance, given how impressive the staying power of the scents is, as well as the throw and burn time of the candles. We can still smell one small spritz of cologne hours after application.

Although the brand doesn’t share an overall RRP for the contents (presumably because most of it doesn’t ever go on sale individually), a single 30ml bottle is typically priced at around £52, and a travel size candle £25, to give you some context of how much it could quickly add up.

The verdict: Jo Malone advent calendar 2021

This year’s advent calendar from Jo Malone doesn’t disappoint – the brand knows what its shoppers like and is delivering it in droves this December. It’s hard not to wince at a price tag quite this high, but as a luxe gift for a loved one – or to yourself – if your budget does stretch, it’s a hard one to beat on the comfort and joy front.

Jo Malone advent calendar 2021

Buy now £325.00, Jomalone.co.uk

Voucher codes

Read more about the best beauty advent calendars for 2021

Beauty advent calendars 2021 – our ultimate guide to this year’s Christmas treats from M&S, Cult Beauty and more

Fortnum & Mason advent calendar – from traditional to 3D pop-ups versions, food fit for a feast and of course, the beauty advent calendar, you’re spoilt for choice

The Body Shop advent calendar – this year’s calendar features a selection of the ethically conscious brand’s cult classics

Cult Beauty advent calendar – it’s overflowing with skincare and make-up from Charlotte Tilbury, Sunday Riley and more

Benefit advent calendar – calling all Bene-babes, the gift you’ve been waiting for all year is here

Lookfantastic advent calendar – brimming with skincare, haircare, make-up and bath treats from all your favourite brands

Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar – the luxury beauty brand has gone all out for 2021, but is it worth the money?

The White Company advent calendar – sink into 25 days of utter indulgence with the brand’s seasonal offering

Clarins advent calendar – there are festive options for men and women this year and both are busting with cult products

Lush advent calendar – the eco-conscious brand has revealed its joyous gift set with a sustainable focus

Asos advent calendar – we got our hands on the fashion retailer’s festive box and there’s plenty to shout about

Next advent calendar – this year’s offering is packed with treats from big names such as Clarins and Mac

Liberty advent calendar – with treats from Augustinus Bader and Olaplex, this year’s calendar lives up to the hype

Comments / 0

Related
Simmer and Boil

Williams Sonoma's Dolly Parton Advent Calendar Is Here

It's safe to say that we're a little Dolly Parton-obsessed. While we love her music, we also admire the 75-year-old singer and entrepreneur's incredible work ethic. In the last year, she's helped fund research for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, worked tirelessly with her Imagination Library charity and even launched a fragrance line. And now she's taking on another project: a line of festive holiday goodies at Williams Sonoma.
MUSIC
The Independent

Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar 2021 review: Has the luxury beauty brand sleighed the game this year?

Much to our dismay, the festive season is veering closer, and with it comes three things: an impossibly hectic calendar, Mariah Carey’s dulcet tones, and (yep, you guessed it) advent calendars.Whether you prefer to discover gin, cheese or chocolate behind those Christmassy doors, here at IndyBest, we’ll be reviewing a whole host of calendars to help you find the perfect treat. Another major category in the world of advent gifting is beauty. The perfect pressie for anyone obsessed with all things skincare and make-up, these boxes are brimming with both full-size and mini products, from bestsellers to new launches.Given the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Liberty 2021 beauty advent calendar review: A luxury offering that lives up to the hype

Now that Strictly and Bake Off are back on our screens, the countdown to Christmas is officially on – and what better way to celebrate than deciding which advent calendar you want to treat yourself to? Year after year, beauty brands manage to continually blow our minds with their incredible offerings. From LookFantastic to Lush, Jo Malone London, Asos and Cult Beauty, there’s no shortage of choice – but there’s one that never fails to be top of our most wanted list.It’s the original, the one that started the worldwide obsession with beauty advent calendars and it  always garners a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Person
Jo Brand
Grazia

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2021 That You Can Shop Right Now

It may seem indulgent to swap chocolate for luxury cosmetics, but who are we to argue with a potential 25 days of our favourite beauty products? While you may not even want to think about Christmas until the beginning of December (after all, have we even had summer yet?!), details about this year's beauty advent calendars are actually already starting to come out and many of last year's sellout iterations are already available to buy now.
MAKEUP
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Advent Calendars for Counting Down to the Holidays

It’s not even Halloween, and yet devotees of the Yuletide season are already enthusiastically planning their post-Thanksgiving festivities. Enter the Advent calendar, the beloved Christmas tradition that counts down the days of December until the big gift-giving celebration. No matter your creed, these festive boxes are filled with delightful gifts for surprising every type of recipient, whether they’re a luxury beauty buff, a sci-fi superfan, a movie lover or a TV junkie. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best Advent calendars filled with Legos, Marvel superheroes, Hollywood-loved skincare products, chic candles and much more — shop all of our picks...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Sephora's 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for the Holidays

Sephora is kicking off the holiday season early this year with the launch of the retailer's famed Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar!. One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.
MAKEUP
goodhousekeeping.com

The White Company’s advent calendar is the perfect festive treat

You may not be quite ready to think about Christmas just yet, but those in the know will be snapping up their luxury advent calendar sooner, rather than later. A recent trend that has evolved into a festive mainstay, these heaving designer Christmas advent calendars offer not just an indulgent opportunity to treat yourself (or a loved one) each day in December, but they're also a very savvy way to delve into in some premium beauty treats with significantly less damage to your bank account.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Advent Calendar#Christmas#Scent#Jomalone Co Uk Buy
SheKnows

Beauty & Candle Junkies Rejoice: Sephora's Advent Calendars Are Here, But Not for Long!

Christmas in July may be an official thing, but the holidays-in-September vibes are strong right now. Gifts are dropping right and left, and the item that has us more excited than the night before Christmas? Advent calendars. These countdown gifts have gotten pretty fancy since we had them as kids. In fact, the adult versions just might give the toy versions a run for their money. Ulta Beauty’s dropped theirs, Olive & June released theirs today, and now, Sephora’s luxe advent calendars have made their 2021 debut, and they are not going to last long. You can shop from a few...
BEAUTY & FASHION
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The 13 best gin advent calendars to have you feeling merry this Christmas

We all love a tipple, right? Especially around Christmas time. As such, gin advent calendars are the best way to get in the festive spirit. We’re definitely not ones to turn down the classic chocolate styles, but we can certainly get behind something a bit more grown up. There's lots...
DRINKS
Elite Daily

This 99-Cent Advent Calendar Is Filled With Pink Starbursts

Starburst is celebrating self-love this fall with a new offering that’s packed with both sweet treats and inspiring messages. The candy company is dropping a limited-edition Advent-style calendar that features not only a month’s worth of Pink Starbursts (aka the best flavor), but also has motivating prompts and activities that’ll pump you up everyday. Here’s how to get Starburst’s All Pink “Do You” Challenge Advent calendar way before the holidays for only 99 cents.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Diptyque beauty advent calendar review 2021: A cabinet of curiosities that’s full of well-loved scents

If you’re after a candle with some serious chutzpah that can scent a room like nothing else, few fragrance fans will contest that Diptyque sets the standards. The brand is to scented candles what Chanel is to suits, or The Wolsley is to breakfast – an occasional indulgence that’s well worth the luxury price tag. And given even its miniature candles can pack a mighty punch, its latest advent calendar will not disappoint. The idea of candles in advent calendars dates back to the 19th century tradition where lighting candles for each day of advent was common practice. This is...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Independent

6 best ‘Harry Potter’ advent calendars for a magical start to Christmas

Christmas is fast approaching. And with all the advent calendars getting released, our excitement is only growing.But this year, aside from the usual range of chocolate, beauty and booze filled offerings, there are also a great variety of Harry Potter-themed advent calendars, perfect for the Potterhead in your life.From socks to light up buses, we’ve been testing these magical calendars to see which ones are truly worthy of your golden Galleons. Although, we’d probably take the lot.How we testedWe’ve looked at how exciting and beautiful they are to put up in your home, how good the delights are inside and...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

The Elemis advent calendar for 2021 has landed - and it's AMAZING

The Elemis beauty advent calendar is always top of skincare enthusiast’s Christmas wish list and the Elemis advent calendar for 2021 is a stunner. And wait till you see what's inside. Behind the 25 doors of the advent calendar, you’ll find favourites from Elemis’ award-winning skincare and bodycare collections. Along...
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon's 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar is here and it's such good value

Just to confuse your choice of Beauty Advent Calendar even more, Amazon have added to the list of incredible options on offer for 2021. The calendar is packed with nearly £260 worth of beauty must-haves for just £70 and it's available to pre-order now. But you better act fast as we expect it to sell out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Jo Malone Black Friday 2021: What to expect from the sale this year

While Friday 26 November may feel a while away, Black Friday 2021 is actually right around the corner.There are sure to be deals aplenty when the big weekend arrives, and some of the best will certainly be in the world of beauty. From covetable make-up and skincare to pampering bodylotions and great bits for your hair, this sale event is a great time to stock up, or to try out that luxury product you’ve had your eye on. One brand’s offerings which we can’t wait to find out more about is Jo Malone, which has traditionally kept it fairly low-key...
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 is as luxurious as you'd expect

It's beauty advent calendar time, and after a rollercoaster of a year, we're quite looking forward to the simple joy of opening a door on an advent calendar and getting a little treat. Whether you're into chocolate, booze or beauty, there's plenty for everyone. Harrods - a favourite with the rich and famous - has unveiled its advent calendar for 2021 and wow - it's super luxurious.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Dior’s advent calendar is the most spectacular of them all

Beauty advent calendars are everywhere this year, but Dior’s offering takes things to truly spectacular new heights. Launching on October 15, this glittering festive creation was designed in collaboration with London-based artist Alice Shirley, who is known for her fantastical interpretations of the world’s flora and fauna. The illustrated exterior is an ode to the grand architecture of the house’s iconic Paris boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne, which is depicted wrapped in wintry foliage and glinting butterflies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Well+Good

Olive & June’s New Nail Polish Advent Calendars Give You 25 Days of Festive Manicures

While the holiday season itself may feel like a lifetime away, as the days get shorter and the air just begins to nip at your ears, it's undeniable that winter is coming. And so are all the festivities that come with it. This year, brands are ready with what feels like a new sale, promotion, or advent calendar every day. The one we've been waiting for? Olive & June's. *Cue the jazz hands*
SKIN CARE
The Independent

The Independent

271K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy