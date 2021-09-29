CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26 'Won't Be Easy', UN Climate Chief Admits

By Am?lie BOTTOLLIER-DEPOIS
 8 days ago
The forthcoming COP26 summit -- which could determine the viability of the Paris Agreement -- will "not be easy" but an outcome matching the urgency of the crisis is an "absolute necessity", the UN's climate chief said Wednesday. As the world faces stronger and more frequent droughts, wildfires, flooding and...

