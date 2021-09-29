CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianola, IA

City of Indianola Holding Community Meeting on Rental Inspection Program

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Indianola is holding an additional community meeting to collect input and answer questions on the proposed rental housing inspection program. The community meeting will focus on the final draft ordinance that will be put forth to the Indianola City Council, as well as the draft inspection checklist. The meeting will be held at the Indianola Activity Center tomorrow at 6pm. Find information on the proposed ordinance and checklist below.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianola, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Indianola, IA
Government
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Checklist
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy