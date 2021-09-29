Pella Fire Department Hosting Breakfast This Weekend
A traditional fundraiser is returning to the Pella Fire Department this weekend. Firefighter Justin Trenkamp says the 4th annual pancake breakfast returns on Saturday, October 2nd from 6 to 10 a.m. at their fire station on Main Street in Pella. Trenkamp says a free-will offering will be collected, with proceeds benefiting the Pella Police Department K-9 Fundraiser and an automated lift for Pella Community Ambulance. The morning includes a meal, raffle prizes, a dunk tank, tours of fire trucks and the station, and more for all ages. Hear more about the fundraiser on Let’s Talk Pella.www.kniakrls.com
