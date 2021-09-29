CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella Fire Department Hosting Breakfast This Weekend

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traditional fundraiser is returning to the Pella Fire Department this weekend. Firefighter Justin Trenkamp says the 4th annual pancake breakfast returns on Saturday, October 2nd from 6 to 10 a.m. at their fire station on Main Street in Pella. Trenkamp says a free-will offering will be collected, with proceeds benefiting the Pella Police Department K-9 Fundraiser and an automated lift for Pella Community Ambulance. The morning includes a meal, raffle prizes, a dunk tank, tours of fire trucks and the station, and more for all ages. Hear more about the fundraiser on Let’s Talk Pella.

www.kniakrls.com

