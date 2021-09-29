CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton man held after chase, crash into mobile home

Cover picture for the articleHOT SPRINGS -- A man sought on multiple warrants was arrested Monday night on numerous charges in connection with a police pursuit and crash into a mobile home. Lloyd David McElmurry, 48, who lists a Benton address, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. and charged with felony counts of fleeing in a vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief, each punishable by up to six years in prison, and misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving, fleeing on foot, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless driving and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

