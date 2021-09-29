CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed while exiting car in NYC, driver hit at least 10 vehicles, police say

 7 days ago

A woman exiting her vehicle in the Bronx was fatally struck by a car that police say slammed into at least 10 parked vehicles Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:45p.m. on Bronx River Avenue in the Soundview section, as 31-year-old Carina Lopez was on her way to visit her parents when her life was cut short.

The driver, 42-year-old Robert Johnson, of Mount Vernon, is now under arrest.

"She was a loving caring person who didn't deserve to go this way," younger sister Kathy Lopez said.

ALSO READ | Equity Report: Racial gaps in health insurance in New York City

COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets sick, but some some groups have been hit harder. And they're the most likely not to have insurance.

Car parts and debris still littered the roadway Wednesday, and police said Carina Lopez was on the phone with a friend who heard screaming and bystanders urging her to hang on.

"I saw a lady on the floor, and I ran down to see, was she OK?" witness Rene Torres said. "I was trying to talk to her, and I really couldn't hear her."

Surveillance video shows the blur of the Dodge Ram flying past a bodega, sideswiping one of the vehicles that was struck

"He kept going after he hit her," witness Yemanni Vasquez said. "He kept going across the medium, I don't know how, and then crashed on the other side."

Johnson is charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment, but upgraded charges are possible as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ | United Airlines fires 593 people for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate

United Airlines put in one of the first COVID vaccine mandates, and now it is firing nearly 600 employees who have refused to comply with it.

Carina Lopez's family, though, is in mourning over their loved one, who worked as a physical therapy aide.

"She loved us so much," Kathy Lopez said. "We were like her daughters. She was our second mom. My sister and I loved her."

Johnson is reportedly out on parole, and there is an out-of-state warrant for his arrest, though the nature of that warrant has not been released at this time.

Nelvakay Warren
7d ago

If he'd been in jail on that warrant this lovely lady would still be with us, visiting her parents. Instead they are burying their child. And that's wrong. God Bless the Lopez family. 🙏

jessy
6d ago

These mother flower don’t care about anyone’s life .. they should be a law that if he kill someone with a Vehicle and your at fault you should do or be sentence to 25yrs at least

Kathy Beaulieu
6d ago

Carina Lopez may you RIP my sincere condolences goes out to her family I'm so sorry for your loss I pray for strength to get yous through this devastating time God Bless you

