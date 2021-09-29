Woman killed while exiting car in NYC, driver hit at least 10 vehicles, police say

A woman exiting her vehicle in the Bronx was fatally struck by a car that police say slammed into at least 10 parked vehicles Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:45p.m. on Bronx River Avenue in the Soundview section, as 31-year-old Carina Lopez was on her way to visit her parents when her life was cut short.

The driver, 42-year-old Robert Johnson, of Mount Vernon, is now under arrest.

"She was a loving caring person who didn't deserve to go this way," younger sister Kathy Lopez said.

Car parts and debris still littered the roadway Wednesday, and police said Carina Lopez was on the phone with a friend who heard screaming and bystanders urging her to hang on.

"I saw a lady on the floor, and I ran down to see, was she OK?" witness Rene Torres said. "I was trying to talk to her, and I really couldn't hear her."

Surveillance video shows the blur of the Dodge Ram flying past a bodega, sideswiping one of the vehicles that was struck

"He kept going after he hit her," witness Yemanni Vasquez said. "He kept going across the medium, I don't know how, and then crashed on the other side."

Johnson is charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment, but upgraded charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Carina Lopez's family, though, is in mourning over their loved one, who worked as a physical therapy aide.

"She loved us so much," Kathy Lopez said. "We were like her daughters. She was our second mom. My sister and I loved her."

Johnson is reportedly out on parole, and there is an out-of-state warrant for his arrest, though the nature of that warrant has not been released at this time.

