UFC president Dana White unloaded on boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya for messaging UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski about his fighter pay. Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega in an absolute war that won “Fight of the Night” in the UFC 266 main event. For Volkanovski, it was another tremendous performance as he improved to 10-0 in the UFC and a 20-fight wins streak overall. It’s getting to the point where he is becoming one of the best MMA fighters in the world, and he should be compensated like he is. That’s why De La Hoya took to social media on Saturday night after Volkanovski beat Ortega, to tell him that he should be getting paid more for his wars.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO