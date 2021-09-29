CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Why El Farolito, a beloved taqueria, can't open in North Beach

By Fifth & Mission Podcast
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew to podcasts? Here's how to listen. San Franciscans rejoiced when El Farolito announced its new North Beach location but the beloved Mission taqueria's plans were halted because of the city's "formula retail" laws, which consider El Farolito to be a chain. Business reporter Shwanika Narayan joins host Cecilia Lei to discuss the city's ban on chains and whether the laws are actually hurting, rather than helping, local and fast-growing small businesses. Total SF podcast hosts Peter Hartlaub and Heather Knight also weigh in on the debate.

