Listen: Why El Farolito, a beloved taqueria, can't open in North Beach

Like the dresses at the Met Gala, big-name awards like the Michelin Guide’s recommendations exist not only for their own sake but to spark fierce debate. Does that outfit truly capture the spirit of “camp”? Why did this restaurant get two stars when it clearly deserves three? But this year, the questions sparked by Michelin’s lineup of California recommendations, released last month, felt more pointed than the usual banter. It’s healthy to disagree with the choices made by an award body — it’s another thing to feel like the inspectors truly don’t know what they’re doing.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO