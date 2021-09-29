CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Pumpkin streusel muffins to get excited for fall baking

GMA
GMA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtjEd_0cBOI9RY00

Pumpkin spice is synonymous with seasonal flavors of fall and with recipes like this, it's easy to whip up an on-trend treat at home.

Lynn April -- a self-taught baker, businesswoman, blogger, mother and cookbook author -- created this tender, crumb-topped muffin made with real pumpkin and spice streusel for the ultimate cozy confection.

Although some people may want to hold on to the last shimmers of sunshine as long as possible, "when fall comes around, instead of lamenting that summer is gone, pumpkin gives us a reason to celebrate changing seasons and turning on our ovens again," April told "Good Morning America."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aDpL_0cBOI9RY00
Fresh April Flours - PHOTO: Pumpkin streusel muffins are a perfect fall treat.

"I created this recipe after the end of my maternity leave ... our first son overlapped with the start of pumpkin season," the Fresh April Flours blogger said, adding that it was inspired by the seasonal menu item at Dunkin' but hers would be done without the icing and in a more manageable size. "I was so happy with the outcome and was really glad to be able to have perfect pumpkin muffins all year round if I wanted to."

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8Y6H_0cBOI9RY00
Fresh April Flours - PHOTO: Batter for pumpkin muffins.

Ingredients

For the topping

1/3 cup (40g) all-purpose flour

2 Tablespoons (28g) unsalted butter cold and cut into pieces

1 and 1/2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/8 teaspoon salt

For the muffins

1 cup (120g) all-purpose flour 3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup (67g) firmly packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup (57g) unsalted butter melted

1 large egg room temperature

1/2 cup (120g) pumpkin purée

2 and 1/2 tablespoons (38mL) milk

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray 7 wells of a 12-count muffin pans2 with non-stick spray or line the wells with cupcake liners. Set aside.

Place flour, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and salt into a small bowl.

Using a fork, press ingredients together until butter is in small chunks. Use your fingers to pinch pieces together until streusel is mostly small crumbles. Some large crumbles are ok. Set aside.

In a large bowl, toss together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.

In a medium size bowl, whisk together the brown sugar and butter until smooth. Add the egg, pumpkin purée, milk, and vanilla extract and whisk again until everything is combined.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir gently with a spatula until just combined.

Spoon batter equally into prepared muffin pans. Add crumble to the top of each muffin, about 2-3 Tablespoons each. Bake muffins for 5 minutes, then reduce heat to 350ºF and bake for an additional 10-12 minutes until streusel starts to brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely on a wire rack. Muffins will stay fresh in an airtight container at room temperature up to 4 days or in the refrigerator up to one week. Muffins freeze well, up to 2 months. Thaw in microwave for 45-60 seconds before eating.

Notes:

It is always a good rule of thumb to use room temperature eggs when using melted butter. To bring egg to room temperature quickly, place in a bowl of warm water for 10 minutes.

If you want bakery size pumpkin muffins, double the recipe and bake in a jumbo muffin pan and top with my easy royal icing (halve the recipe). Second bake time is 17-20 minutes.

Recipe reprinted courtesy of Fresh April Flours.

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Recipes#Muffins#Pumpkin Spice#Streusel#Food Drink#Fresh April Flours#Dunkin#Directions Preheat
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

This will be a recipe you save. It’s easy, delicious and the bit of pineapple is just what you need for your next meal. 2.5 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, chopped into ½ -inch pieces. 1 cup chicken stock or bone broth. 6 ounces tomato paste. 1/2 cup...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

Pumpkin Chocolate Muffins [Vegan]

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin tin or line with muffin liners. Sift together flour, baking powder, spices, and salt. Set Aside. Combine pumpkin puree with caster sugar and light brown sugar in a large bowl. Whisk to combine. Add the yogurt, vegan butter and vanilla extract and whisk until everything is well combined.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Everyone should have an easy make-ahead breakfast casserole in their back pocket. Just as fitting for this year's holiday brunch main as it is for breakfast for dinner, this sausage and egg bake is a no-fuss crowd-pleaser that requires very little prep. Once the sausage is cooked and the eggs whisked, thawed frozen hash browns and plenty of cheese are folded in before baking. About an hour or so later, you have perfectly tender potatoes, fluffy, creamy eggs and melty, glorious cheese.
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Chicken Stir-Fry with Noodles

1/2 head bok choy (about 1 pound) Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, trim and discard root end of bok choy. Cut stalks into 1-in. pieces. Coarsely chop leaves. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 5-7 minutes or until no...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Fall-Inspired Baked Goods

As summer comes to an end, Milk Bar, "the quirky American-style dessert company founded by award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi," recently expanded its menu with new delicious fall offerings. The new items pay tribute to classic autumn favorites like apple cider and are updated with a modern twist. Milk Bar...
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

Magic Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar. 4...
RECIPES
HuffingtonPost

The Best Halloween Baking Tools: Get Ready To Slay

Baking can be stressful, even during normal times. During a holiday season, you can feel even. pressure to turn out something impressive or cute (or impressively cute). The upside for Halloween is that there are so many good baking tools and shortcuts available, whether you’re making themed cupcakes for your child’s classroom or doing the most to serve a seriously spooky dessert at a costume party. Check out just a few of best below.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lancaster Online

Bake this pumpkin quick bread with Lancaster county neck pumpkin for first weekend of fall [recipe]

If you live outside of the mid-Atlantic region, you may not know what in the world a neck pumpkin is. Think butternut squash with a French horn extension that often is big enough to wrap around your neck like jewelry. I may forever be fascinated by this specimen also known as a Pennsylvania Dutch crookneck squash and in its honor, I share the details for my own spin on pumpkin bread starring neck pumpkin (but of course). Certainly you can make this quick bread with the winter squash of your choosing, but when in Lancaster, why use anything else?
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
One Green Planet

From Pumpkin Chocolate Muffins to Focaccia Pizza: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include muffins and pizza so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
vegnews.com

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

A good vegan cheesecake should be the centerpiece of any celebration. And now, thanks to this creamy no-bake version from the Vegan Holiday Cooking cookbook, it’s easy, too!. ¾ cup raw cashews, soaked for 6 hours and drained. ½ cup solid, chilled coconut cream. 3 tablespoons melted coconut oil. 2...
RECIPES
New Jersey 101.5

Get ready for fall with these easy pumpkin snickerdoodles

Nothing says fall like the sweet smell of cinnamon. If you are looking for an easy and quick dessert recipe, keep reading, this one’s for you. Two of my favorite fall ingredients are cinnamon and pumpkin (Basic, I know). Any opportunity to combine these spices is just one I cannot pass up, which is why I practically jumped at the chance to make pumpkin snickerdoodles.
RECIPES
GMA

GMA

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy