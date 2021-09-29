CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Quantum's TKET quantum software developer kit fully open source

By Larry Dignan
ZDNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Quantum said its quantum software development kit, known as TKET, is fully open sourced. The SDK is designed to be hardware agnostic. The company, which is merging with Honeywell Quantum, said its plan was to completely open source TKET by the end of 2021. Ilyas Khan, CEO of Cambridge Quantum, said the community of developers for TKET has surged since announcing that it will be completely open sourced.

www.zdnet.com

