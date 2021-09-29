Cambridge Quantum's TKET quantum software developer kit fully open source

"If I was a payer right now, security and ransomware would be keeping me up at night," says one HIPAA legal expert. — Quantum computing derives its name from quantum physics, in which particles can operate in two states at the same time. Quantum computing'spotential is to "tackle certain types of problems—especially those involving a daunting number of variables and potential outcomes, like simulations or optimization questions—much faster than any classical computer." The difference is the quantum bit or qubit, the equivalent of the transistor, which has itself advanced exponentially since its creation more than 60 years ago.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO