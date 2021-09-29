San Jose Bans Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products
San Jose will soon have a city-wide ban on selling flavored tobacco products, deeming it the largest city in the state to do so, the San Jose City Council voted on Tuesday. In an effort to prevent a new generation of tobacco users drawn to flavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes, the ordinance prohibits all sales of flavored tobacco products and prevents smoke shops from opening within 1,000 feet of schools, community centers, parks or libraries.www.nbcbayarea.com
