Petrol shortage – live: Fuel crisis ‘easing,’ say retailers amid Christmas supply concerns and tankers on road

By Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Britain ’s largest collective of petrol stations has said the fuel crisis is “easing”, echoing assurances made by Boris Johnson on Tuesday and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents two-thirds of UK filling stations, said forecourts across the UK were continuing to take deliveries – with just 27 per cent of its members reporting being out of fuel on Wednesday, down from 37 per cent yesterday.

“We are expecting to see the easing continue over the next 24 hours,” PRA’s executive director Gordon Balmer said, while urging members of the public to refrain from “verbally and psychically abusing” members of staff at filling stations.

It comes amid confirmation by Cabinet ministers that reserve tankers will be sent out today to help deliver fuel to petrol stations. In a tweet, he said the tankers, driven by civilians, will be on the road within hours.

Despite the emergency measures taken by the government, though, Mr Kwarteng admitted the supply chain woes caused by the drastic shortage of lorry drivers and panic-buying could last for months, possibly until Christmas.

Asked whether the government could guarantee the problems would be solved in time for the holidays, the business secretary said: “I’m not guaranteeing anything. All I’m saying is that, I think the situation is stabilising.”

