CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

British army to start driving tankers, fuel queues persist

By Guy Faulconbridge, Michael Holden
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MImQ_0cBKv7vd00
A sign showing customers that fuel has run out is pictured at a petrol station in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain ordered soldiers on Wednesday tostart driving fuel tankers to replenish empty pumps, as motorists remained mired in queues after nearly a week of shortages, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the situation was improving.

Britain has been gripped by a rush of panic buying that has left pumps dry across major cities, after oil companies warned they did not have enough tanker drivers to move petrol and diesel from refineries to filling stations.

Opponents blame the crisis on government incompetence and its unyielding approach to Brexit, which has blocked hauliers from hiring drivers from the EU since Britain abandoned the common market this year. London says the disruption is partly an unforeseen result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said 150 soldiers would be driving tankers within a few days, and civilians would start shipments later on Wednesday using a government reserve fleet of around 80 vehicles.

"The last few days have been difficult, we've seen large queues. But I think the situation is stabilising, we're getting petrol into the forecourts. I think we're going to see our way through this," Kwarteng said.

Johnson has sought to quell concerns, saying supplies were returning to normal while also urging people not to panic buy.

A shortage of around 100,000 drivers has sown chaos through supply chains and raised the spectre of empty shelves and price increases at Christmas.

NO GUARANTEE

Asked if he could guarantee that there would not be problems in the run-up to the busy retail period, Kwarteng said: "I'm not guaranteeing anything. All I'm saying is that, I think the situation is stabilising."

By the early morning rush hour there were already long queues of cars in and around London and on the busy M25 orbital motorway circling the capital. Signs were up at some sites announcing no fuel was available.

The gridlock has sparked calls for doctors, nurses and other essential workers to be given priority access to fuel, a move Johnson has resisted.

Industry groups said the worst of the shortages seemed to be in London, the southeast and other English cities. Fights have broken out as drivers jostled.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent retailers who account for about two-thirds of all the 8,380 UK filling stations, said 27% its members' stations were out of fuel down from as high as 90% two days ago.

More forecourts were reporting receiving deliveries and the situation was likely to improve further in the next 24 hours, but staff were experiencing "a high level of both verbal and physical abuse which is completely unacceptable," said Gordon Balmer, PRA Executive Director.

The shortages have left gaps on supermarket shelves and added to an air of chaos in the world's fifth-largest economy. A spike in European wholesale natural gas prices has also tipped energy companies into bankruptcy. read more

To tackle the shortage, the government has said it will issue temporary visas to 5,000 foreign drivers, a measure it had previously ruled out after Johnson campaigned for tougher border restrictions as part of his hard line on Brexit.

"What we want to do is make sure that we have all the preparations necessary to get through until Christmas and beyond, not just in supplying the petrol stations but all parts of our supply chain," Johnson said.

Hauliers, petrol stations and retailers say there are no quick fixes as the shortfall of drivers is so acute, and transporting fuel demands training and licensing. European drivers may also be reluctant to take up the visa offer, which only lasts until Dec. 24.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK energy crisis: Bills may soar 30% in 2022, as Ofgem warns more firms will collapse as prices spiral

Energy bills could rise further in the UK next year, analysts have warned, after research showed volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of more suppliers could push the price cap up to about £1,660 come summer.The forecast is around 30 per cent higher than the record £1,277 figure set for winter 2021-22, which began at the start of October, according to research agency Cornwall Insight.It comes as the chair of energy regulator Ofgem warned of “significant” price rises and more company failures in light of soaring gas prices.Speaking at the Energy UK conference on Thursday, at what he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Petrol retailers call for inquiry into fuel supply crisis

A trade body which represents thousands of fuel retailers has called for an independent inquiry into the ongoing fuel supply problems.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said that deliveries were still far too slow and that the recovery is “simply not happening quickly enough.” They also suggested that both motorists and forecourt owners need protection to prevent the crisis from occuring again.PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: “The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis. “There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Insulate Britain protestors block traffic and emergency services on M25 and major London roundabout

Protesters from Insulate Britain have blocked a junction of the M25 motorway and a major road in central London, sparking fury among motorists as emergency services vehicles were obstructed.The climate activists said about 40 demonstrators are sitting on the road at junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, and on the A501 at Old Street roundabout.The group was set up with the ambition of improving the quality of UK homes - something they say is “fundamental to achiev[ing] the British Government’s climate change, fuel poverty and water reduction targets”.The protests have provoked much furore social media after images...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. Government officials defended the decision, saying it was a "reasonable" approach and fully in line with the UK's commitments set out in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government minister...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson blames hauliers for Brexit shortage of lorry drivers

Boris Johnson has been dragged into a conference row with the road haulage industry over who is to blame for the shortage of lorry drivers wreaking havoc on Britain's economy. Doing the rounds with broadcasters on Tuesday morning the prime minister said conditions were too poor for lorry drivers and claimed employers were responsible for the low uptake of emergency visas.Just 127 people have applied for the government's temporary visa scheme to recruit more fuel tanker drivers – whose absence is causing empty shelves and fuel shortages across the UK. The UK has an estimated shortfall of 100,000 HGV drivers.The...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses French of being ‘unreasonable’ after threatening to cut UK’s energy supply in Brexit row

Lord Frost has criticised a French minister for threatening to cut off the UK’s imported energy supply amid escalating tensions over post-Brexit fishing licences. The Brexit minister claimed it was “unreasonable” to suggest the UK was acting in bad faith when it came to allocating post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats and urged Paris to “keep things in proportion”. It came after Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Tuesday it would “take European or national measures to exert pressure on the UK” after it emerged that the UK had rejected a number of applications by French boats to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

French fishermen threaten Christmas blockade of UK imports and supplies in post-Brexit row

French fishermen have reportedly threatened to cut off crucial Christmas supplies to Britain in an escalation of the ongoing Brexit row.They warned that they will blockade the port of Calais and the Channel Tunnel if negotiations over fishing licences fail.Brits “will not have so many nice things to eat” at Christmas if the issues aren’t resolved, one French official said. Only 12 twelve small French boats have been granted the licence to fish in its territorial waters out of 47 applications. French fisherman have now accused the UK of failing to grant them enough permits to make a living....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Driving#Queues#British#Tostart
WNCY

British military driving fuel trucks amid gas station crisis

PURFLEET, England (Reuters) – British military personnel in fatigues were driving fuel trucks on Tuesday at a fuel depot in southern England, Reuters reporters at the scene said. (Reporting by Hannah McKay, Gerhard Mey and Henry Nicholls; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)
WORLD
kfgo.com

Crisis – what crisis? British army deployed to solve fuel crisis

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England (Reuters) -British military personnel in combat fatigues arrived on Monday at a BP refinery after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to help compensate for an acute shortage of truckers, a Reuters reporter said. Britain’s supply chains for everything from pork, petrol and poultry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoblog

British soldiers gear up to deliver gasoline as queues for fuel continue

LONDON — British soldiers will start driving tankers to replenish empty pumps, as drivers queued again for fuel after days of shortages, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the situation was improving. Britain has been gripped by a rush of panic-buying for almost a week that has left pumps dry...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Army
The Guardian

Fuel crisis: UK government mobilises reserve tanker fleet and army

The government’s reserve tanker fleet has been deployed to help tackle the fuel supply crisis at UK petrol stations, as soldiers train to join the distribution effort within days. The business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said the government was sending out the civilian-driven fleet on Wednesday afternoon. The reserve fleet numbers...
GAS PRICE
Shropshire Star

Army tanker drivers to be put on standby amid fuel supply issues

Military drivers will now get specialised training in preparation for their possible deployment, ministers announced. Army tanker drivers have been put on standby in preparation to deliver fuel in order to ease the chaos at petrol stations, the Government has announced in the face of mounting pressure. Military drivers will...
MILITARY
Reuters

British PM to consider using army to supply fuel stations - Guardian

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The British army could be called on to deliver fuel to petrol stations running dry across the country under an emergency plan expected to be considered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, the Guardian reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)
ECONOMY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Army could deliver fuel as queues mount at petrol stations

Shortfall of lorry drivers affects "tens" of forecourts; industry urges drivers not to panic buy. Fuel giant BP has temporarily closed several UK fuel stations due to the national shortage of HGV drivers, which has prevented petrol and diesel from being restocked as normal. The shorfall in drivers has caused...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘No alternative’ to rising inflation amid labour shortages, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has said there is “no alternative” to wage-fuelled inflation and interest rate rises, as he urged businesses to pay workers more to beat the supply chain crisis.In a series of TV interviews at the Conservative conference in Manchester, the prime minister brushed off concerns that increasing pay for HGV drivers and other shortage occupations will drive up prices in the shops.His comments came amid warnings of 1970s-style inflation driven by shortfalls of workers resulting from the Covid pandemic and the removal of free movement rights from EU nationals following Brexit. Inflation is currently running at 3 per...
BUSINESS
AFP

COP26 president denies UK rift over climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pointman for the COP26 climate summit insisted Tuesday that his own Conservative party was on board with the ambition of saving the planet. COP26 president Alok Sharma said that despite grumbling on the party's right wing at its annual conference, MPs all saw the potential for a green economic revolution. "Sometimes people don't perceive the Conservatives as leading on this," the former business minister said on the sidelines of the conference in Manchester, northwest England. "Cabinet colleagues actually understand why it's vitally important to get this right," he said, ahead of the two-week COP26 summit in Scotland starting on October 31.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
219K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy