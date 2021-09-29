CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Juventus vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBaYi_0cBKbfwm00

Juventus host Chelsea in the Champions League tonight in a huge European clash in Group H.

Both sides got their group stage campaigns off to a winning start but have had contrasting starts to their domestic seasons. Chelsea’s unbeaten run was put to an end by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge but Thomas Tuchel’s side have already secured a number of impressive results on the road in the Premier League this term.

Juventus, meanwhile, sit ninth in Serie A with just two wins from their opening six matches, which both came this week following 3-2 victories over Spezia and Sampdoria.

FOLLOW LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea - Champions League latest score and goal updates, team news and build-up

Saturday’s win came a cost, however, with Juventus losing star forwards Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata to injuries to add to manager Massimiliano Allegri’s problems. Chelsea will be hoping hat Mason Mount will return as the European champions look to make it two wins from two in Group H.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Juventus vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 29 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

N’Golo Kante has Covid, while Mason Mount (knock), Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Reece James (ankle) are also all still out.

Juventus have been handed a double blow after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will miss Wednesday’s match after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s win against Sampdoria.

Dybala is out with a thigh injury and Allegri has confirmed that both forwards will be out of Juventus’ next two games.

Possible line-ups

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Locatelli, Bentancur, Rabiot; Kean, Kulusevski

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku

Odds

Juventus: 16/5

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 9/10

Prediction

Juventus have shown signs of life after their horrendous start to the season in Serie A, but the injuries to Dybala and Morata have come at a bad time for the Old Lady. Chelsea will be looking to respond following their disappointing defeat to City and this is a good opportunity for Tuchel to secure an important win over his Group H rivals. Juventus 0-2 Chelsea

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Champions League

Juventus' stuttering start to the season continues with a Champions League group stage tie at home to the defending champions of the competition, Chelsea, on Wednesday evening. Massimiliano Allegri has overseen consecutive victories for the first time since rejoining Juventus in the summer following a two-year hiatus. However, a pair...
SOCCER
90min.com

Juventus vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Juventus host reigning European champions Chelsea on Wednesday evening in the group stage of the Champions League. The Bianconeri spent the previous midweek battling out an encounter their own manager not so jokingly dubbed 'a relegation showdown', with the Old Lady following up a 3-2 victory in that six-pointer with just their second (thoroughly underwhelming) win of the Serie A season by the same scoreline on Sunday.
UEFA
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, odds, Wednesday picks, schedule: Will Chelsea bounce back vs. Juventus?

The second half of Matchday 2 in the UEFA Champions League is set for Wednesday when eight more matches take center stage under the lights on a European night. The big ticket even is a Juventus vs. Chelsea clash in Northern Italy, while Barcelona hope to rebound from their crushing loss to Bayern Munich. As always, two games are in the early slate at 12:45 p.m. ET while six more follow at 3 p.m. ET. Watch each and every game live on Paramount+.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#The Premier League#European#Group H#Serie A#Christian
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Chelsea score, live updates, highlights: Champions League title holders in crucial Group H clash

Holders Chelsea are in Turin tonight for what ought to be the toughest test of their Champions League campaign so far, away to Italian giants Juventus. Thomas Tuchel's side have an outstanding record in European competition under their manager but could find themselves facing quite the challenge without key quartet N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Reece James and Christian Pulisic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Southampton, Premier League: Team news, preview, how to watch

Chelsea have conceded goals lately to prophets Mohamed (Salah) and (Gabriel) Jesus, while on Wednesday, it was a whole church (Chiesa) that smote upon Mendy’s goal. That’s certainly not a good omen for Saturday’s matchup against Saints, with a thunderstorm in the forecast to boot. A slightly better omen is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel leads charge to keep Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea

What the papers sayThomas Tuchel wants to head off Tottenham’s interest in Antonio Rudiger by having Chelsea offer the centre-back a new deal, according to the Express. The paper says the manager is pushing for a better offer to be made to the 28-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer, following the Germany defender’s rejection of the Blues’ first offer.Rudiger’s international team-mate Bernd Leno‘s struggles at Arsenal could reportedly impact upon his future in international football. The 29-year-old has become the Gunners’ second-choice goalkeeper after the signing of Aaron Ramsdale, with the Daily Star citing Fussball.News as reporting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is PSG vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Two of Europe’s biggest clubs come head to head in the group stage of the Champions League tonight as Pep Guardiola prepares to face his old friend Lionel Messi.The Argentine could well start on the bench against Manchester City as PSG manage his return to fitness following a minor injury.But PSG still possess a plethora of attacking options with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler.Follow PSG vs Man City LIVE!However, Man City are the bookies favourites for this one and knocked PSG out of the competition last season. Can Mauricio Pochettino get retribution this evening?Here is everything you need to know:When is it and what time is kick-off?The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 28 September at Le Parc des Princes.How can I watch it online and on TV?The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm in the UK.Confirmed line-upsPSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, NeymarMan City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, GrealishWhat are the odds?PSG - 2/1Draw - 5/4Man City - 13/10
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi starts for PSG against Man City: Champions League line-ups and team news

Lionel Messi starts for Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City in the Champions League tonight. Messi was an injury doubt after missing PSG’s last two matches with a knee problem but is fit enough to start at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine, who joined the French club this summer after leaving Barcelona, has yet to score for his new side and tonight faces his former manager Pep Guardiola. FOLLOW LIVE: PSG take on City in the Champions League PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino also lines up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack, after having to deny that the two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Porto vs Liverpool: Live score, team news and Champions League updates

Liverpool take on Porto this evening as they look to continue their Champions League group stage campaign with a second consecutive win. A thrilling 3-2 victory over AC Milan in their opening game currently sees them top of Group B, and boss Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar result tonight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Villarreal prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Villarreal will aim to replicate their Europa League final win over Manchester United when they face one another in the Champions League on Wednesday.Unai Emery’s side defeated United on penalties to claim the title in May and the boss reacted to the Red Devils losing their league opener against Young Boys.He said: “This group gets complicated with Young Boys beating Manchester United. I wouldn’t rule out a surprise, because I’ve already experienced them in the Champions League and in the Europa League.Follow Manchester United vs Villarreal LIVE!“Teams in Europe have a touch more motivation. Young Boys are group leaders, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

272K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy