CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Juventus vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFZ3Y_0cBKabS500

Chelsea play Juventus in a huge Champions League clash tonight as Romelu Lukaku returns to Italy to face his former rivals.

Lukaku led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season to end Juventus’ nine-year reign as Italian champions, with the striker now back at Chelsea following his record transfer this summer.

The Belgian scored the winner in Chelsea’s opening 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League two weeks ago, while Juventus ran out 3-0 winners at Malmo.

FOLLOW LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea - Champions League latest score and goal updates, team news and build-up

The Old Lady have endured a difficult start in Serie A, however, failing to win any of their opening four matches under returning boss Massimiliano Allegri - while both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata were injured in Saturday’s win over Sampdoria.

Here’s all you need to know before the Champions League match this evening.

When is Juventus vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 29 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

N’Golo Kante has Covid, while Mason Mount (knock), Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Reece James (ankle) are also all still out.

Juventus have been handed a double blow after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will miss Wednesday’s match after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s win against Sampdoria.

Dybala is out with a thigh injury and Allegri has confirmed that both forwards will be out of Juventus’ next two games.

Confirmed line-ups

Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Bernardeschi

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Odds

Juventus: 16/5

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 9/10

Prediction

Juventus have shown signs of life after their horrendous start to the season in Serie A, but the injuries to Dybala and Morata have come at a bad time for the Old Lady. Chelsea will be looking to respond following their disappointing defeat to City and this is a good opportunity for Tuchel to secure an important win over his Group H rivals. Juventus 0-2 Chelsea

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Premier League leaders Chelsea will be looking to make an early season statement of their title credentials as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.The defending champions travel to London after dropping two points in a surprisingly tepid draw with Southampton last weekend.Chelsea overcame a tricky first half to produce a dominant second-half performance and blow away Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel’s side have looked in fine fettle so far in the young league season. Victory over the visitors would push them six points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tammy Abraham: ‘When Jose Mourinho speaks, you listen – I made the right decision to leave Chelsea’

Tammy Abraham needed convincing. “I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here,” he says. “I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England.” He was nervous about the prospect of moving to a different country. He was nervous about being so far away from his mum’s cooking. A call from Jose Mourinho can be very persuasive, though.“I picked up the phone and he was like: ‘Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’” With that and the conversations that followed,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
The Independent

Manchester United vs Villarreal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester United will hope Cristiano Ronaldo will continue his scoring form for the club in their Champions League match against Villarreal on Wednesday.The star has scored four goals since returning to United, only not finding the back of the net in their Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.After the loss, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a message to his teammates. Follow Manchester United vs Villarreal LIVE!He said: “This is only the beginning, but in a competition as strong as the Premier League, every point counts! We must react immediately, get back on our feet and show our...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Celtic face a tough task as they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Parkhead in the Europa League group stage tonight. Ange Postecoglou’s testing start as Celtic manager continued following the 1-1 draw at home to Dundee United on Sunday, a result which left the Glasgow side sixth in the Scottish Premiership table with 10 points from their opening seven games. The Hoops were also defeated in a seven-goal thriller against Real Betis in their opening match of Group G in the Europa League, as Celtic threw away a two-goal lead in Seville. Leverkusen have made a fine start to the Bundesliga...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Serie A#Italian#Belgian#The Champions League#Christian
The Independent

Sparta Prague vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rangers will look to bounce back from their opening defeat to Lyon when they visit Sparta Prague in the Europa League tonight. Steven Gerrard’s side lost their first Europa League group stage match at Ibrox in over three years as Lyon won 2-0 in Group A two weeks ago. The Scottish champions are top of the Premiership table after seven matches but have dropped points against Dundee United and Motherwell so far. Rangers were eliminated from the Europa League in the knockout stages by Czech opposition last season as Slavia Prague secured a 3-1 aggregate win. Sparta Prague drew their...
UEFA
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Euro 2020 winners Italy on hunt for more silverware in Nations League

Italy face a semi-final rematch with Spain as they bid to follow up their Euro 2020 success by claiming more silverware this week.Roberto Mancini’s stylish European champions, who are defending a 37-game unbeaten record, host Spain in the first of the Uefa Nations League last-four encounters at the San Siro on Wednesday.The last meeting between the sides came at Wembley in July when, with a place in the Euros final at stake, Italy prevailed in a penalty shoot-out after a thrilling 1-1 draw.Victory this time would set up a final date with Belgium or France but Mancini, whose side are...
UEFA
The Independent

Italy’s unbeaten run ends as Ferran Torres sends Spain into Nations League final

Ferran Torres struck twice as Spain exacted partial revenge for their Euro 2020 semi-final exit by progressing to the final of the Nations League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Italy in Milan. Manchester City forward Torres capitalised on two first-half assists from Mikel Oyarzabal to help halt the European...
SOCCER
The Independent

Italy vs Spain live stream: How to watch Nations League semi-final online and on TV tonight

Italy take on Spain tonight in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League, just over three months after their enthralling encounter in the last four of Euro 2020. European champions Italy prevailed in a tense penalty shootout after the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Wembley, with Alvaro Morata cancelling out Federico Chiesa’s opener. Luis Enrique’s side will therefore be out for revenge in the second edition of the Nations League finals, with France and Belgium in action in the other semi-final tomorrow. Italy advanced to the last four after topping Group A - which featured Netherlands, Poland...
SOCCER
The Independent

Southampton’s Tino Livramento reaping benefits after making ‘hard decision’ to leave Chelsea

Tino Livramento has acknowledged he needed to leave Chelsea for the good of his career.The 18-year-old right-back has starred for Southampton since his £5million summer switch from the Blues.He played his first competitive game at Stamford Bridge in the Saints’ 3-1 defeat on Saturday, winning the penalty which James Ward-Prowse converted.Livramento is now with England Under-21s ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2023 qualifier in Slovenia and knows leaving his boyhood club was the right move.He said: “I feel like if I stayed there or did other things, then (playing Premier League football) wouldn’t have happened as quick as it has now....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford defender Craig Cathcart thinks hire-and-fire policy for managers works for club

Watford’s hire-and-fire model for managers may be brutal but Craig Cathcart insists results show it works for the club.Xisco Munoz was shown the door this weekend following a 1-0 loss to Leeds, with the Spaniard given less than 10 months in charge despite guiding them to promotion last term. He left the Hornets 14th in the Premier League with seven points from as many games.Cathcart learned the news in a text message from his sister as he relaxed with family on Sunday, but though initially surprised the 32-year-old has become used to the process in his seven years at Vicarage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in my garden, Gary Lineker claims

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United happened with surprising speed toward the end of the transfer window in the summer, with the former Juventus man seeming to be on the verge of a switch to rivals Man City at one stage.That then all changed in a matter of hours, as Ronaldo moved back to Old Trafford instead - and he has quickly hit the ground running in terms of goalscoring, with three in three Premier League starts so far and another two in two Champions League games.And the rapid turnaround in Ronaldo’s summer move happened in a surprising location: not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle takeover boost as Saudi Arabia lifts broadcast ban

The Newcastle United takeover could be back on after Saudi Arabia indicated it would lift its ban on broadcaster beIN Sports. The Qatari network has been unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia for the last four-and-a-half years as part of a diplomatic dispute but the ban is set to come to an end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

272K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy